53 red cards! Brazilian youth match descends into record-breaking chaos after massive brawl

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A Brazilian under-20 state championship match descended into complete chaos, resulting in an incredible 53 red cards following a massive brawl. The extraordinary scenes unfolded between Uberlandia and Mamore after a late stoppage-time goal sparked a furious reaction that forced the referee to abandon the game.

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Chaos erupts in Brazilian youth football

An under-20 match in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais produced a staggering 53 red cards following an enormous brawl. The shocking incident occurred on Sunday during the first leg of a state championship semi-final contested by Uberlandia and Mamore.

Trouble initially began early in the second half of the fiery contest. A number of Uberlandia officials aggressively invaded the pitch after one of their players was sent off, causing a lengthy 40-minute delay.

Play eventually restarted, but complete chaos ensued when Mamore took a 3-1 lead in the ninth minute of stoppage time. Mamore player Davi reportedly taunted his opponents during the wild goal celebrations, sparking a massive physical confrontation on the pitch.

Referee forced to abandon the match

The sheer scale of the resulting brawl meant 43 players, eight members of the coaching staff, and two Uberlandia board members were ultimately dismissed. Referee Fernando Patrick Drosghic Modesto was left with absolutely no choice but to immediately call off the fixture.

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In his official match report, the referee detailed the impossible situation he faced on the pitch. "In the 54th minute of the second half, a generalized brawl broke out, making it impossible to show the red cards and to carry out the match-closing protocol," Drosghic Modesto wrote, as per Reuters.

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"Therefore, owing to all the turmoil and the lack of security, I declared the match ended." The official also confirmed that a formal police report had been filed over verbal threats made against him.

Smashing the previous world record

Modesto further noted in his report that Mamore's squad vandalised their dressing room in the aftermath of the match. This unbelievable tally of 53 dismissals comfortably shatters the previous Guinness World Record for the most red cards shown in a single football game.

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That previous record stood at 36 red cards. It was famously set in February 2011 during a chaotic Argentine fifth-division match between Atletico Claypole and Victoriano Arenas.

Following these ugly scenes, Uberlandia released a strong statement condemning the unacceptable behaviour. The club confirmed that "appropriate disciplinary measures regarding those involved have already been taken internally, because athletic development is, above all, a matter of personal development."

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Uberlandia forfeit the second leg

With so many dismissals recorded by the referee, Mamore were left without enough eligible players to legally field a team for the second leg of the semi-final. However, the return fixture will not take place.

On Wednesday, Uberlandia announced they would be officially forfeiting the second leg. The club described their decision as a "gesture of fair play" following the disgraceful events that ruined the first leg.

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This unusual forfeit means Mamore will automatically qualify for the final of the youth state tournament. Both clubs are now likely to face severe disciplinary action from the regional Brazilian football authorities.