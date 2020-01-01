Premier League

Twitter explodes as Sarr’s Watford end Liverpool's unbeaten run

Football fans have taken to social media as Jurgen Klopp’s men were torn apart by the Hornets at Vicarage Road

Liverpool’s invincible run came to an end following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Watford.

After a goalless first-half, Jurgen Klopp’s men were silenced thanks to a commanding second-half display from the hosts.

Ismaila Sarr got a brace while Troy Deeney sealed the remarkable win with a third strike to end the Reds’ unbeaten run at 44 games.

    Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts following the result.

     

