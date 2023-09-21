'Ticked every box' - USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner reveals how he was convinced to swap Arsenal for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matt Turner has described how Steve Cooper persuaded him to leave Arsenal following his summer move.

Turner talks about decision to leave Arsenal

Cooper a key reason to join Forest

Talks about management style

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper has started all five of Forest's games this season and kept his first Premier League clean sheet against Chelsea before the international break. After making only seven appearances in one season with Arsenal, he has been keen for regular football and secured a summer move to Steve Cooper's side. He has now opened up on how Cooper persuaded him that Forest was the right club.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I asked a lot of questions about what they saw in me; about why they felt I was a good fit here,” says Turner when talking to The Athletic. “Those conversations ticked every box when it came to what I wanted to hear. My wife was listening in and, when we finished the call, she gave me the nod of approval. She could see it in my face and I felt good about it. Even when other teams came in, I had tunnel vision. I knew this was the place I wanted to be.”

“I love the way he relates to players. He gets in on the conversations in the changing room. He is just a ‘Tells you like it is’ manager, which is really refreshing for a lot of guys,” Turner says. “You know what you are going to get with him. You can see his adaptability from game to game, along with his willingness to trust players. They are all really good qualities. He has done an excellent job. It is not just the way the players respect him, you can see it from the fans as well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turner appears to be a good addition to the team. The keeper is aware that he must continue to do well since Odysseas Vlachodimos, his replacement, is now standing by. Forest appear to have made an astute move by landing Turner and will hope the stopper can help the team take a step forward in the Premier League this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT goalkeeper will next be in action on Saturday, September 23 when Nottingham Forest take on defending champions Nottingham Forest.