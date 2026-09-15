How to get Türkiye vs Belgium tickets: UEFA Nations League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Four games down, two to go. After facing France, Belgium and Italy (twice) during the first part of the league phase of the UEFA Nations League in September/October, Türkiye will entertain Belgium and take to the road to tackle France. The 'Red Devils' arrive in Izmir on Thursday, November 12. Book your tickets for upcoming UEFA Nations League A matches today.

This will be only the third time Türkiye have played at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium, but it's been a happy hunting ground for 'Ay Yildizlilar' (The Crescent-Stars), who won in the Izmir venue during both previous UEFA Nations League editions (3-1 vs Iceland in 2024 and 2-0 vs Lithuania in 2022).

Are the likes of Arda Güler, Kenan Yildiz and Orkun Kökçü going to turn on the style for the hosts once again? GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Türkiye vs Belgium UEFA Nations League tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is the Türkiye vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match?

Türkiye vs Belgium takes place at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir on Thursday, November 12, with a scheduled 8pm (TRT) kick-off.

UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5 12 Nov 2026 - 12:00 Gursel Aksel Stadium

How to buy Türkiye vs Belgium UEFA Nations League tickets

Official tickets for Türkiye vs Belgium are sold exclusively via the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) primary ticketing partner (usually Passo). You will need to create an official account on their platform.

Tickets for these specific 2026/27 Nations League group-stage fixtures first opened to premium club members and fan club cardholders in late August, closely followed by the general public sale in early September.

If looking to secure last-minute seats, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like Ticombo.

Guaranteed transfers – every Ticombo purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday.

How much are Türkiye vs Belgium UEFA Nations League tickets?

Official tickets for the Türkiye vs Belgium UEFA Nations League match started from €10 for general admission through the official Turkish Football Federation (TFF) portal.

The various official ticket prices and seating sections at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium are as follows:

Category 4 (Behind the Goals) : Range from ₺300-₺500 (approx. €10-€15), located in the North and South stands.

Category 3 & 2 (Eastern & Western Upper Tiers) : Range from ₺600-₺1,200 (approx. €18-€35), offering an elevated sideline view.

Category 1 (Western Lower / VIP Tiers) : Range from ₺1,500-₺3,000+ (approx. €45-€90+), covering prime lower sideline seating close to the player tunnels and technical areas.

Keep tabs on the national team’s official sites nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as Ticombo for current availability.

Everything you need to know about Gürsel Aksel Stadium

The Gürsel Aksel Stadium (officially known as the Gürsel Aksel Sports and Healthy Life Center) is a state-of-the-art Turkish football arena and multi-functional complex located in the Üçkuyular neighbourhood of Konak, İzmir.

Opened in 2020 to serve as the home ground for Süper Lig outfit, Göztepe S.K., the stadium seamlessly blends modern UEFA standards with a highly compact, residential urban design.

Long before the modern structure stood, the site housed the historical grounds of Göztepe S.K., which originally opened way back around the club's founding era in 1925. As time progressed, the old stadium could no longer support modern professional football or the club's passionate fanbase. In 2016, the original structure was demolished to make way for a complete architectural overhaul.

Memorable moments at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium

The Grand Opening (2020) : Göztepe inaugurated their home with a huge 2-1 victory against Beşiktaş. Player Halil Akbunar wrote his name into history by scoring the first-ever goal in the new stadium.

First Cup Final (2021) : The Turkish Football Federation chose the venue to host the Turkish Cup final. Beşiktaş lifted the trophy after beating Antalyaspor 2-0 under the high-tech İzmir lights.

The Istanbul Derby in Izmir (2023) : The stadium hosted its second Turkish Cup final two years later. The game drew a massive national television audience as Fenerbahçe beat city rivals, Istanbul Başakşehir, to claim the crown.

The Rooftop Skywalk: The most famous asset of the stadium is a 650-metre-long public walking track built directly onto the roof. It is open to local residents on non-matchdays, offering stunning panoramic views over Izmir Bay.

Türkiye vs Belgium UEFA Nations League Match: Everything you need to know

Türkiye vs Belgium: Recent Form

FIFA Rankings: Türkiye (#27) vs Belgium (#8)

Türkiye may have won their final group game at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the summer, against co-hosts USA, but it proved to be too little too late, as earlier defeats to Australia and Paraguay meant they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

Belgian fans rode a rollercoaster of emotion during the World Cup. The Red Devils made up for two disappointing draws against Egypt and Iran with a thumping 5-1 victory over New Zealand to progress to the latter stages.

Further wins against Senegal and the USA, set up a quarter-final clash with Spain. Despite being level with the eventual World Cup winners at half-time (1-1), a late Mikel Merino goal would break Belgian hearts.

Türkiye vs Belgium: Recent Head-To-Head Record

There's nothing to separate the sides in the all-time head-to-head record between the sides, with both teams sharing an identical number of victories. During their 11 previous meetings, Türkiye and Belgium both won 3 matches each, while the remaining 5 matches ended in a draw.

The last time the sides met was in June 2011. The UEFA Euro 2012 Qualifier took place at the Stade Roi Baudouin in Brussels, Belgium, and ended in a 1-1 draw. Timmy Simons scored for Belgium, and Burak Yılmaz equalised for Türkiye.

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Belgium BEL 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 France FRA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Italy ITA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Turkiye TUR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation



