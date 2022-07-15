Tuchel: Sterling didn't mention racist abuse incident before Chelsea transfer

The England international joined the Blues almost four years after he was the victim of discrimination by a Blues supporter

New Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling made no mention of the incident in which he was racially abused by one of the team's fans during negotiations with the club, according to Thomas Tuchel.

The England international was targeted by a supporter during a match against Manchester City in 2018. The guilty party was subsequently banned for life by the Blues.

Three and a half years on, Sterling has joined the London team in a £47.5 million ($57m) deal and signed a five-year contract.

What did Tuchel say about Sterling?

Tuchel says Sterling did not bring up the incident during talks with the Premier League side as he knows such behaviour does not represent the club's values.

He said: "Well, first of all – and I was not at the club – but whoever did this has surely no right to ever come to a football stadium. He should be held responsible for what he did.

"He is stupid enough to have done it and hold these kinds of opinions. From there, we don't worry anymore.

"[Sterling] is more than welcome in our group. I told him today that everyone is very excited and happy to get to the finishing line.

"His arrival gave us a big boost, and it is hopefully only the beginning of a strong transfer where we need to be competitive. I see no other reason to give him anything other than a very warm welcome with us and how we work together.

"He didn't mention it. I had a long talk with him, and he had no hesitation about coming. He didn't mention it, and I think he knows that one person does not reflect the opinion and the values of Chelsea."

Will Sterling play a key role for Chelsea?

Sterling made the summer move to Chelsea from Premier League champions Manchester City amid fears he may fall further down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

The 27-year-old is targeting a starting spot in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year and is in need of first-team football next season to keep that dream alive.

Sterling is expected to feature on the left wing for the Stamford Bridge side, which is his preferred position.

He could operate in support of Kai Havertz, who may continue to be used as a false number nine, though the Blues have also been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, who could slot into the striker role.

