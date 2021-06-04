Tuchel signs two-year contract extension at Chelsea following Champions League triumph

The German manager, who replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge in January, has penned new terms following the victory over Manchester City in Porto

Thomas Tuchel has signed a two-year contract extension at Chelsea, with a man who was initially handed an 18-month deal at Stamford Bridge being rewarded for delivering Champions League glory.

The Blues made another change in their dugout back in January, with club legend Frank Lampard ushered through the exits as a former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss was brought in.

Tuchel made an immediate impact, overseeing a top-four finish and run to the FA Cup final before going on to land major silverware as Manchester City were edged out in a European showpiece that convinced Roman Abramovich of his worth.

What has been said?

Tuchel has told Chelsea's official website of agreeing fresh terms: "I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

"There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation."

Blues director Marina Granovskaia added: "When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

"Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

"We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons."

The bigger picture

Tuchel is now tied to a deal with Chelsea to the summer of 2024. Goal understands he will be given a significant pay rise, and met with Abramovich both on the pitch and in the hotel after winning the Champions League in Porto.

The 47-year-old has overseen 19 victories with the Blues, while suffering only five defeats, in his 30 games at the helm.

Continental glory was secured in the latest of those, with the German making history as the first man to reach back-to-back Champions League finals with two different clubs.

