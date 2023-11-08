Trouble for Newcastle? Why loan deal for Al-Hilal's Ruben Neves could be in jeopardy amid Premier League vote - explained

An impending vote among Premier League clubs could stop Newcastle from making a loan approach for Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in January.

Neves mooted for Newcastle loan

But move in jeopardy ahead of PL vote

Decision on loans between associated clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international only joined the Saudi Pro League side in the summer, but has already been mooted for a potential return to England's top flight. Newcastle had reportedly looked to Neves as a potential loan replacement for Sandro Tonali, who is serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules. However, The Athletic has revealed that this move may not be possible following the Premier League's upcoming shareholder meeting.

WHY COULD THE DEAL BE IN JEOPARDY? This is because a proposal will be made to ban loan moves made between associated clubs, which will be fast tracked to apply to the January window. Newcastle and Neves' current employers, Al-Hilal, are both majority-owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), meaning the Portuguese's loan move would not be allowed to go ahead - if the vote is passed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ornstein notes that the proposal is not a direct move to block Newcastle from signing Neves, but will be put forward as part of a general measure to "protect the integrity" of the Premier League. If passed, it will extend beyond solely player transactions, as front-of-shIrt sponsorship is also set to be discussed.

WHAT NEXT? In order to pass, though, Ornstein writes that the vote will need a two-thirds majority, meaning the signatures of 14 Premier League clubs. If successful, it is likely a dialogue will be opened over making the interim method a more permanent rule, which would cover a further two windows.