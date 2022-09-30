'Trent's an easy pick' - Alexander-Arnold's England omission leaves Liverpool boss Klopp baffled

Jurgen Klopp believes Trent Alexander-Arnold should be "an easy pick" for England, despite his latest omission from Gareth Southgate's team.

Liverpool defender was left out of squad for Germany draw

Southgate believes Kieran Trippier's all-round game is better currently

Klopp disagrees with England boss

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool full-back was left out of Southgate's squad for the recent Nations League draw with Germany, with the England boss later hinting that Kyle Walker, Reece James and Kieran Trippier were ahead of the 23-year-old in terms of their all-round game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked about the situation, Klopp told reporters: “You really want to open this box?! It's one of the reasons why the team cannot prepare properly. If you ask me for my honest opinion, you will create headlines, it’s clear.

“There are stories out there all the time that say he’s not a good defender, but that’s not true. He is a good defender. He doesn’t always defend good, that is true as well, but that is what we’re working on.

"He is a young player, he is 23. There is space for improvement, definitely, but we only discuss it on the level we discuss it because his offensive impact is so extreme for us, [as] it could be for each team in the world.

“My point of view, it’s an easy pick [for England]. Whichever team I would coach in the moment, I would sign him because he is exceptional. Is he always exceptional? No. But the rest now is that it is Gareth’s job to find a team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alexander-Arnold has won 17 caps since making his senior England debut in 2018, but while he remains a key figure for his club, winning every honour available during the past three years, he has completed only six games for his country, with Southgate clearly preferring the likes of Walker, James and Trippier in competitive matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? Alexander-Arnold will be in action this weekend as Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (3pm UK time).