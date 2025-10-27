Travis Scott Circus Maximus Tour 2025 Abu Dhabi tickets: UAE dates, ticket prices, resale & more

Prepare for an astronomical experience as global hip-hop phenomenon Travis Scott brings his record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, November 15, 2025.

This highly anticipated return to the UAE at Etihad Park on Yas Island follows the explosive success of his chart-topping 2023 album UTOPIA, and fans across the region are buzzing with excitement for what's set to be one of the biggest live shows of the year.

Let GOAL tell you all the info you need to know so you don't miss out on witnessing the highest-grossing rap tour in history live. From detailed pricing information to trusted resale options, we've got all the insights you need to grab your spot right now.

When is Travis Scott Circus Maximus World Tour 2025 in Abu Dhabi?

Date Name Location Tickets Saturday Nov 15, 2025, 7:30 GST Travis Scott - Circus Maximus World Tour Etihad Park, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Tickets from AED292

Where to buy Travis Scott Circus Maximus World Tour 2025 tickets?

Securing your tickets for Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour in Abu Dhabi involves navigating a mix of primary vendors and reputable resale platforms.

Official primary ticket retailers like Live Nation Middle East and Ticketmaster AE were the points of sale.

For those looking for last-minute opportunities or potentially better deals, you can also use secondary ticket retailers. Platforms such as StubHub offers tickets from AED409 so you can be there to witness the concert in action.

How much are Travis Scott Circus Maximus World Tour 2025 in Abu Dhabi tickets?

Ticket prices for Travis Scott's Circus Maximus World Tour in Abu Dhabi vary significantly depending on the ticket type, seating location, and the platform from which they are purchased.

General Admission tickets started around AED 495.00 . This price generally covers entry into the standing area of Etihad Park.

started around . This price generally covers entry into the standing area of Etihad Park. VIP packages are also available. The VIP Golden Circle B (Early Entry Package) was listed for approximately AED 1,805.00 .

are also available. The VIP Golden Circle B (Early Entry Package) was listed for approximately . Secondary ticket markets can fluctuate. Platforms like StubHub have shown General Admission Standing tickets ranging from approximately AED292.

It's important to remember that resale prices are determined by individual sellers, reflecting market demand, and can change rapidly.

Always check multiple platforms to compare prices and ensure you're getting the best possible deal for your desired experience.

How can I get Travis Scott in Abu Dhabi tickets?

Since the initial general sale has passed, your best bet for securing Travis Scott tickets for the Abu Dhabi show is through reputable secondary ticket marketplaces such as StubHub, with tickets from AED292.

Always compare prices and review seller policies when purchasing from resale sites.

What to know about Travis Scott Circus Maximus World Tour?

While the Travis Scott Circus Maximus World Tour has already captivated millions across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand, the Abu Dhabi stop on November 15, 2025, represents a highly anticipated date in a limited global run.

This particular concert is a standalone event in the UAE, making it a unique and exclusive opportunity for fans in the Middle East.

The tour itself has been a monumental success, following the release of Travis Scott's critically acclaimed album UTOPIA in 2023. The album not only topped the Billboard 200 for four consecutive weeks but also became the biggest-selling hip-hop release of the year, boasting over 50 billion global streams. The Circus Maximus Tour has mirrored this success, grossing an astounding $209.3 million across 76 sold-out shows and drawing 1.7 million attendees, solidifying its status as the highest-grossing rap tour in history.

For fans in Abu Dhabi and the wider region, November 15, 2025, is a date not to be missed. It’s a chance to witness an artist who continues to redefine live music, blending cutting-edge production with his distinctive hip-hop sound in a truly epic setting at Etihad Park.

Should I use ticket resellers?

Ticket resellers can be an excellent option for securing last-minute tickets to sold-out or high-demand events like Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour.

Platforms like StubHub offer buyer guarantees, providing a layer of security. While prices on resale sites can sometimes be higher than face value due to demand, they can also offer competitive deals, especially as the event date approaches.

When using resellers, always ensure the platform is reputable, check reviews, and understand their buyer protection policies to ensure a smooth and secure transaction.