Transfer incoming? Joao Felix left out of Atletico Madrid squad for Oviedo cup clash

Joao Felix has been left out of Atletico Madrid's squad for their Copa del Rey clash against Real Oviedo with the attacker set to leave the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Rojiblancos are in action in the third round of the Copa del Rey against La Liga 2 side Oviedo but will face them without the 23-year-old, who is absent from the squad altogether.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Portugal forward has been linked with a move away from the Spanish side for most of this season, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the teams reported to be willing to sign him on loan in the January transfer window.

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO FELIX? The ex-Benfica star will likely look to organise a transfer away from Atletico as soon as possible. Otherwise, he will hope to be back in the team for Sunday's clash against Barcelona in La Liga.