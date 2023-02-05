Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City : Lineups and LIVE updates

The Premier League weekend wraps up with a marquee blockbuster as Tottenham host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon

Manchester City and Tottenham are separated by nine points and three places in the standings heading into Sunday's intruguing encounter, but the two do share one thing: truly world-class strikers. This is a matchup that will see Premier League’s best strikers going toe-to-toe against each other.

With 25 Premier League goals, Erling Haaland is on a record-breaking trajectory, and the Norwegian hitman's goal-scoring exploits have overshadowed just how lethal Kane has been, mostly down to Spurs’ struggles.

16 goals by February is a fantastic return, especially given the World Cup hiatus. Spurs continue to rely on Harry Kane's form as he closes in on the 200-goal milestone in Premier League games. Aside from the aforementioned high-profile battle, there will be no shortage of superstar prowess, with the likes of Son Heung-min, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne all set to grace the pitch, among others.

Given the high-scoring nature of recent games between these two sides, Sunday's encounter promises to be a tasty affair, albeit there will be no touchline shenanigans from Antonio Conte, who is expected to miss the game after having gall bladder surgery on Wednesday.

Spurs supporters are facing a serious dilemma ahead of Sunday's game since Man City are chasing the Premier League title and are currently embroiled in a battle against Tottenham’s arch-rival Arsenal.

Most Spurs fans are hoping Man City win the title, but they won’t want to be rolled over for the reigning champions and will be desperate to steal points off Pep Guardiola’s troops on Sunday, especially when the Lilywhites are still outside the top-four spots and have a plenty of ground to make up.

To be precise, Antonio Conte's side are four points outside the top four heading into this game after Newcastle can only earn a point against West Ham United.

As for City, Pep Guardiola's side are five points adrift of the Gunners, and after Mikel Arteta's side falling to a 1-0 defeat at Everton, the defending champions have the golden opportunity to bridge the gap at the top.

The last time these two sides faced each other back in January, the Citizens came back from two goals behind at half time to win 4-2, a crucial three-point haul as they continue chase down table-toppers Arsenal.

Expect the frenzy to continue here, with Spurs fragile at the back, although they are rectifying their defensive clumsiness in the last couple of games. The hosts will most likely look to absorb pressure and get the ball forward to their deadly front three as quickly as possible.

Tottenham vs Manchester City predicted lineups

Tottenham XI (3-4-2-1): Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Porro, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish

Tottenham vs Manchester City LIVE updates

Manchester City's upcoming fixtures

Manchester City will return to Etihad Stadium following their encounter against Tottenham Hotspur to face Unai Emery's Aston Villa in the Premier League, followed by their title clash against league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on February 16th.

They will then make a trip to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest before resuming their Champions League campaign with the round of 16 clash away leg against RB Leipzig.