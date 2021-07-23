Tottenham star Son signs new contract with Premier League club

The South Korean forward has agreed new terms at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following another impressive campaign in the English top-flight

Son Heung-min has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club have announced.

Spurs confirmed on of their biggest stars has agreed fresh terms in a video on Twitter, accompanied with a message in Son's native Korean language which read "his story continues".

The South Korea international has signed a new four-year deal, until the summer of 2025.

More follows.