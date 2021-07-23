Transfers

Tottenham star Son signs new contract with Premier League club

Emma Smith
Last Updated
Getty Images
The South Korean forward has agreed new terms at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following another impressive campaign in the English top-flight

Son Heung-min has signed a new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club have announced.

Spurs confirmed on of their biggest stars has agreed fresh terms in a video on Twitter, accompanied with a message in Son's native Korean language which read "his story continues".

The South Korea international has signed a new four-year deal, until the summer of 2025.

