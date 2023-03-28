Tottenham SLAMMED for not being ‘built for winning’ as ex-Spurs star Jamie Redknapp ‘not surprised’ Antonio Conte failed to succeed

Jamie Redknapp has criticised Tottenham for not being "built for winning" while insisting he was "not surprised" by Antonio Conte's failure.

Conte left Tottenham on Sunday

Blasted Spurs' players before leaving

Redknapp aims dig at club after Conte's exit

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian manager left the north London outfit by mutual consent on Sunday following his rant at owner Daniel Levy, the players and the club's trophy haul after being held to a 3-3 draw against bottom-placed Southampton on March 18. Redknapp blasted Spurs following the departure of the manager and insisted that the club lacks a winning mentality.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m not surprised it hasn't worked for Conte," the former Tottenham midfielder told Sky Sports. "It’s a very difficult club to manage and it always has been. If you look at the managers they’ve gone through in the last few years, they almost bang their heads against a brick wall and find it very difficult to ever get any control of that club.

"It’s very much controlled by Daniel Levy - he wants to make all the decisions and I think that’s always been a major problem with Tottenham. The culture, I believe, is always set from the top. This trophy drought isn’t just about the stadium. When I was at the club I felt it wasn’t really built for winning. It was a completely different culture to what I’d been at with Liverpool."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite coming down heavily on the club and chairman Levy, Redknapp thought it was best for the club to part ways with Conte after the manager went public with his grievances following the Southampton draw. "I said after the game against Southampton that Antonio Conte's position became untenable," he added. "Not so much among the players because a lot of what he said he’s said before to the players. I think it was more when he spoke about the culture at the club and speaking about the last 15 years. He can’t be speaking about the players because those players haven’t really been there that long - you can’t really blame them. But when he said what he said I think his position became untenable with the owners."

WHAT NEXT? Cristian Stellini will replace Conte on the touchline when Spurs resume Premier League action following the international break away at Everton on April 3.