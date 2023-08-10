'If Tottenham lose Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, they are finished!': Front Three predict next season's Premier League table

Chelsea are a new team under Mauricio Pochettino, but is it enough to secure European football?

In the latest episode of GOAL's Front Three, the crew predicts who will finish first in the Premier League, who will find themselves in Europe come the end of the campaign and who will be relegated to the Championship.

The Three look to see Manchester City run it back for a fourth consecutive campaign as Premier League champions, with Arsenal falling short once again. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea don't make the top-four despite a summer overhaul of players into the club.

The crew are high on newcomers Luton Town, with everyone agreeing that the Hatters avoid relegation in their first stint in the top-flight in the Premier League era. Meanwhile, despite Brighton bringing in a top forward in Joao Pedro, they still won't climb into European competition while Tottenham will have their worst Premier League campaign since 2007.

There is, however, a surprising candidate for relegation this campaign.

We couldn't let the Premier League season begin without the Front Three Crew having their say on the table.

Check out the full episode over at the Front Three YouTube channel, and let us know your thoughts in the comment below...