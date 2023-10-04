'Count me in!' - Spurs legend Jan Vertonghen backs call for 2019 Champions League final rematch after Jurgen Klopp calls for controversial Tottenham-Liverpool Premier League clash to be replayed

Tottenham legend Jan Vertonghen has cheekily backed calls for the 2019 Champions League final between Liverpool and Spurs to be replayed.

Klopp floats idea of league replay

Belgian defender backs Madrid rematch

Spurs fans not forgotten handball call

WHAT HAPPENED? After Reds boss Jurgen Klopp raised the idea of replaying Saturday's league meeting between the two sides after Luis Diaz's goal was incorrectly disallowed, it didn't take long for Spurs fans to recall a controversial incident in a game featuring the two sides.

WHAT THEY SAID: The popular Tottenham account The Spurs Web was quick to post: "If the Liverpool match gets replayed it'll set a huge precedent. See you in Madrid, Jurgen!"

It didn't take long for Vertonghen to weigh in, with the Belgian defender endorsing the idea as he quote tweeted with the response: "Count me in!"

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Vertonghen was referring to a highly contentious penalty awarded to Liverpool in the early stages of the 2019 Champions League final in Madrid, for handball against Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko after the ball struck him from a very short distance. Mohamed Salah converted the resulting spot kick leaving Spurs fans to rue the decision, believing the ball struck Sissoko on the armpit. Just as in Saturday's chaotic encounter, VAR reviewed the incident but did not overturn the call.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? After a week of VAR-related noise, Ange Postecoglou's men will be looking forward to getting back on the field when they make the short trip to Luton on Saturday afternoon.