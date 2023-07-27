Tottenham Hotspur tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Travel to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for a live match day experience

The Premier League season is almost at a close, with the fight to be crowned at the summit and the battle to survive at the bottom still very much with plenty to play for. But if you have the urge to take it all in, you can still try your luck for a ticket, and who better to see than Tottenham Hotspur?

It’s been another turbulent year in north London for the Lilywhites, but their precarious position in the battle to secure favourable European football next season has set up a high-stakes finale for the club’s future and their ability to litter their squad with superstars.

With Ryan Mason back in interim charge for a second time, after prior temporary boss Cristian Stellini was shown the door following Antonio Conte’s ugly exit, there has been no shortage of drama on the pitch to befit the impressive Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the continent’s most impressive sporting venues.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see them during their run-in, as they look to finish their difficult campaign on a high note? Allow GOAL to let you know just what options you have for seeing Tottenham play over the rest of the Premier League season.

Upcoming Tottenham tickets for sale and ticket prices

With the Premier League season almost at a close, there’s only a handful of games left to catch Tottenham play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures and how much they’ll roughly cost.

Date Fixture Price Sat May 6 Crystal Palace £52.00-£98.00 Sat May 20 Brentford £52.00-£98.00

Tottenham matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

One of the Premier League’s long-time “big six” as a true heavyweight of the English competition, Tottenham Hotspur have forged an unfortunate reputation as something of a bridesmaid over recent years, having last won a trophy in 2008.

But they have come close on several occasions, embroiled in numerous Premier League title races, while they were Champions League finalists against Liverpool in 2019 following an extraordinary run to the final.

They have the new ground to match too, with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium offering a step up on former home White Hart Lane in luxurious fashion, with outstanding sightlines and comfort even in regular seats.

But they could yet face a difficult off-season if they do not snag European football, with the lure of continental action likely to see stars such as Harry Kane, Ivan Perisic and Son Heung-min courted heavily.

Tottenham tickets & prices

With a variety of tickets to choose from at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, here are the types you can get, from season tickets, to individual matchday tickets, to hospitality options.

Tottenham season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

A Tottenham season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

However, those hoping to purchase a season ticket for the first time are unlikely to be successful due to demand. Prospective buyers must sign up to the club’s waiting list, where they will be notified when a spot is available.

Tottenham matchday tickets: options, categories and prices

There are a range of categories and prices available for Tottenham matchday tickets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ranging from two-figure prices for both adults and concessions. Below, you can find a breakdown of the varying prices available.

Please note that Spurs categorise their matches according to demand and status. As such, ticket prices can vary dependent on opponent. We have listed the prices for Category A fixtures - the top-of-the-line games the club play.

Tier Stand Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult 1 104, 105, 504, 505, 525, 527 £98.00 £98.00 £98.00 £98.00 2 103, 105, 119, 122, 503 - 506, 524, 525, 527, 528 £88.00 £88.00 £88.00 £88.00 3 502, 503, 506, 507, 523, 524, 528, 529 £80.00 £80.00 £80.00 £80.00 4 102, 107, 118, 123 £78.00 £78.00 £78.00 £78.00 5 251, 252, 254, 256, 257, 322 - 325, 419 - 421, 451 - 453, 501, 502, 507, 508, 522, 523, 529, 530 £75.00 £75.00 £75.00 £75.00 6 252, 254, 256, 416 - 418, 422 - 424, 514 - 516 £70.00 £35.00 £35.00 £52.50 7 101, 108, 112, 124, 248 - 252, 254, 256 - 260, 508, 509, 513, 517, 521, 522 £65.00 £32.00 £32.00 £49.00 8 248 - 250, 258 - 260, 322 - 325, 510 - 512, 518 - 520 £62.00 £31.00 £31.00 £46.50 9 113 £60.00 £30.00 £30.00 £45.00 10 111, 451 - 453, 513 - 517 £60.00 £30.00 £30.00 £45.00 11 110 £58.00 £29.00 £29.00 £43.50 12 451 - 453, 514 - 516 £56.00 £28.00 £28.00 £42.00 13 109, 110 £52.00 £26.00 £26.00 £39.00

Tottenham hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury match-day experience at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from, stretching from quasi-casual finger-food options and a premium seat through the privacy of a private viewing box, there’s something for everyone among their selection.

To find the best deals on Tottenham's hospitality packages, TravelZoo offer a wide range of promotions for fans to make the most out of their match-day experience. TravelZoo source the top deals, no matter what experience you are looking for, thanks to their partnerships with over 5,000 top travel suppliers.

Special offers and discounts: promotions, group rates, and deals

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Tottenham tickets, with prices typically set at the start of the season for fixtures across domestic and European competition.

Children and young adults will pay less than full price however in certain areas, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

Tottenham Ticket Pricing and Seating

There are multiple tiers to the pricing structure at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Tottenham matches, and it is important to know the variety available.

Unlike several other clubs, Tottenham’s prices do not necessarily fluctuate between adults and children in certain areas of the ground, making it trickier to find a great family deal.

Below, you can see a stadium map of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the varied sections you can select.

Remember, make sure to weigh the pros and cons of both your seating preferences with your budget. Want the best view in the house? 104 and 105 is where it is at. Fancy being behind the posts? 419, 420 and 421 will get you closest to the net.

Important considerations for buying Tottenham tickets: Authenticity, Availability, and Terms

When it comes to purchasing tickets to watch Tottenham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, it is important to remember there are multiple channels, though some are more efficient than others.

The easiest way to obtain tickets is from the official Tottenham website. However, second-hand tickets will be available on the resale market like StubHub, and on rare occasions, you may be able to purchase them from an official vendor in-person, such as at a club shop.

Can I buy Tottenham tickets without a membership?

Unlike most other Premier League clubs, you do not have to be a member to purchase tickets to watch the Blues at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, members - as part of the One Hotspur scheme - are given priority in booking tickets and also enjoy lower prices than non-members, making it worth the while to invest in a membership if you hope to attend more than one match.

There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

Adult

One Hotspur: £43

One Hotspur: £43 One Hotspur+: £48

Junior

One Hotspur: £20

One Hotspur: £20 One Hotspur+: £25

Tottenham hospitality tickets & packages

A range of hospitality options and VIP packages await fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with plenty to choose from to make your trip a luxurious matchday experience.

Options start with The Broadcast Booth and The Locker Room, with the former offering a private box space to enjoy the game, while the latter brings club legends and a live DJ to get your matchday party started.

If you want to go all the way though, you might want to check out Stratus, where bowl food and the highest seat in the stadium allow for a panoramic view that captures every goal, tackle and celebration on the pitch below in comfortable style.

When do Tottenham hospitality tickets go on sale?

Though it varies package-to-package, Tottenham hospitality options for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium can be browsed as early as the general on-sale for tickets to club members, or even close to the confirmation of the season’s fixture list.

You don’t have to make your plans months in advance too. Hospitality options for Tottenham can be booked at short notice if still available, allowing you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a luxury experience.

Remember however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the club’s hospitality website and know what your individual options are.

FAQs

How can I buy Tottenham season tickets?

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Tottenham’s 2023-24 campaign, due to overwhelming demand.

You can, however sign up to the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

How can I buy Tottenham away tickets

Away tickets are specifically reserved for Tottenham season ticket holders, though if their allocation is not fully sold, they will be released to members afterwards.

You can also explore purchasing tickets from the club website of their opponent, though you will likely need to be a member there, making it particularly ineffective as a cost-saving measure.

How hard is it to get Tottenham football match tickets?

Due to high demand, it is not that easy to get your hands on Premier League tickets for Tottenham matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game.

Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as StubHub in their efforts to bag tickets, though even then, it is not a foregone conclusion.

The best way to get tickets for Tottenham matches is to ensure you have a membership and then plan in advance to see where you may have the best chance of obtaining a ticket.

How do I buy cheap Tottenham tickets?

The best way to buy cheap Tottenham tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly portions of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get.

Be aware, however that tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

What is the best way to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

The best way to travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the London Underground and rail services offering access or proximity to the ground.

White Hart Lane on the Overground is just a five-minute walk away, while Tottenham Hale and Seven Sisters are both within a half-hour of the ground too. Greater Anglia services to Northumberland Park also provide an option.

Driving is recommended against due to a Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) around the stadium, with roads typically closed before, during and immediately after a match.

Where can I stay around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and across the wider London area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

Can I book a tour for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

You can indeed book a tour around Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. There are several websites across the internet that offer deals and discounts on tours around the home of Lilywhites.

Virgin Experience Days offer a range of packages, including entry for one adult and one child costing £43.00.