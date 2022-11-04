The Spanish manager spoke to GOAL about his time in Brazil and Turkey and what he's looking for in his next job

Plenty of familiar faces from around Major League Soccer will be in attendance at this weekend's MLS Cup in LA, and that includes one manager that's been out of the league for several years.

It's been three years since Domenec Torrent's one-and-a-half-year tenure in charge of NYCFC came to an end and, in the years since, he's managed both Brazilian giants Flamengo and Turkish superclub Galatasaray. Both short stints, but both learning experiences for a coach that did help lay the groundwork for NYCFC's eventual MLS Cup run under Ronny Deila in 2023.

This week, Torrent is in Los Angeles to catch up with familiar faces from around the league but, if it were up to him, his stay in the U.S. would be a long one. Currently unemployed, Torrent would instantly jump at the chance to return to MLS, should the opportunity arise.

"I expect in a couple of weeks, I will decide to work again," he told GOAL. "If not is in MLS, then in another country because I have some offers. At this moment, after three months off, I have to decide to work again, even if it's not here in the United States. For me, it would be a pleasure to be here. I know right now is not easy because they have great coaches and I don't expect clubs to sack some coaches. I'm not here for this.

"I expect in a couple of weeks to work again because, for me, it's very important. I like to work as a coach and my staff as well and I think we are ready to work again because after three months, the desire is there."

Torrent's first tenure in MLS saw him join the league with a big reputation as Pep Guardiola's right-hand man. He was an assistant under the legendary manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City before being appointed as Patrick Vieira's replacement at NYCFC midway through the 2018 season.

NYCFC made the playoffs in both seasons under Torrent, losing to eventual champions Atlanta United in 2018 before falling to Toronto FC in 2019. And then, with one year left on his contract, Torrent and the club parted ways.

At the time, reports said that Torrent was frustrated by the league's complexities, from travel to roster rules. And, while he admits it was an adjustment, Torrent now says he came to love life in MLS.

However, at the time, Torrent had grown frustrated with some aspects of life at NYCFC, mainly the club's stadium situation. That issue remains a problem, with NYCFC forced to play playoff games outside of their home venue, Yankee Stadium, in recent years.

"I talked with City Group and, at that moment, for different reasons, we thought it was the right moment to leave," he says. "It wasn't easy for me because I was very happy with my life in New York, even with the club with the players.

"But sometimes we didn't have, for example, what happened in the playoffs. We had to play in different stadiums and it's not always the same. It's important. When that happened, you think that maybe it's not the right place for me. We always had problems and issues to play in our stadium and it's important for us and our fans. You talk with your staff and there are issues with that department and when you talk to the people, you talk about different things.

"Maybe it's better for the club because they can take another coach and maybe he's better than me. I accept that because I love City Group. I decided to leave, maybe it was a mistake because I was very happy, but it is what it is. At the moment, I thought it was better for me and for the club."

Torrent still looks back very fondly at his time with NYCFC, especially given the club's success in recent years. He says he was proud to see them lift MLS Cup, and he's been glad to witness several players he worked with become stars.

Players like Taty Castellanos, James Sands and Joe Scally have all moved to big clubs in Europe, which Torrent has enjoyed. That was the aspect of MLS he enjoyed most: working with young players to prepare them for a big step.

"Even when I talk to Pep Guardiola once a month usually, I talk about how important it is right now in the United States for young players because every single coach in this moment knows that it's getting better," he says. "I say many times to my colleagues: be careful with the United States at the next World Cup. Be careful!"

Torrent is not just focused on the U.S., he says. He is open to returning to Europe and says he is assessing offers over there.

What he won't do, though, is jump into another situation that is destined to fail. That's essentially what he did in his last two stops.

After leaving NYCFC, his next job was Flamengo in Brazil, a country notorious for high coach turnover. Torrent lasted from July-November 2020. In the two years since, the club has had four more coaches.

His next spot was Galatasaray, where he took charge of just 20 games before being dismissed at the end of the season.

"It's not about the style," he said of what he's learned from his time in Turkey, in particular. "It's about trying to win the next week and the next game and the next game. This is the problem in Turkey. If you compare to the United States, the United States is amazing if you want to coach because, with the players you have time to try to improve your team, have time to make a clear style but in Turkey it is almost impossible."

He continued: "I learned for my future, it is very important for me to try to start the season. I need the preseason... If you want to convince your players, that's the best time. This is important for me. It was a big mistake for us when we decide to take a team in the middle of the season."

It remains to be seen what happens next for Torrent. There are only three jobs technically open right now. The first, the Houston Dynamo, has reportedly been filled with the looming hire of Ben Olsen. The second, the Columbus Crew, remains uncertain while the last is Torrent's old club, NYCFC, which hasn't yet removed Nick Cushing's interim tag.

This weekend, though, Torrent is going to enjoy MLS Cup, a marquee match between LAFC and the Philadelphia Union, two legitimate heavyweights. When he returns to the U.S. next, and for how long, is anyone's guess.

"I'm here because it's interesting," he says. "I have to be aware of what's happening in soccer, in football in general, and in the world but I never discard the idea of coming back here to work again because it was a great pleasure for me."