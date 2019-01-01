Toronto FC and Tigres stunned on CCL opening night

Last year's finalist was dismantled by a first-time participant while the Mexican giant fell in Costa Rica

The Concacaf got off to a flying start on Tuesday night, with two of the favorites to win the competition taking opening-night losses on the road.

's result was the biggest shocker of the night.

The Canadian club made a run to the CCL final in 2018, only to come up short against Mexican club Chivas. But that was 2018.

The 2019 version of Toronto FC now faces a huge uphill climb to reach the quarterfinals after taking a 4-0 beating on the road to open their round of 16 clash against Panamanian outfit CA Independiente.

It was a first match in the continental tournament for Independiente , with the side taking full advantage of some sloppy defending from TFC throughout the night to roll to the heavy win.

Abdiel Ayarza opened the scoring in ninth minute for the home side with a fine finish. New signing Terrence Boyd had a chance to pull Toronto level from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark but missed badly, sending his spot-kick up and over the bar.

Independiente doubled the lead early in the second half, Omar Browne scoring just three minutes after the re-start, and it was all down hill from there for the club with Romeesh Ivey netting a brace in the second half to give the game its final scoreline.

¡Gol histórico de @CAIPanama! Los canaleros anotan su primer gol en #SCCL y toman ventaja en el marcador al medio tiempo contra @TorontoFC#CAIvTOR #SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/yCHO9Hcy34 — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 20, 2019

Mexican giant Tigres also had some struggles on the night as well, though falling 1-0 to Costa Rican power Saprissa away from home won't bring about any form or panic.

Johan Venegas netted the game's only goal, heading home at the back post after a well-worked corner routine.

The were the only away side to win on the night, thanks to a stellar strike from veteran defender DaMarcus Beasley.

.@DaMarcusBeasley turns back the clock and scores a beauty of a goal! His first international club goal in 12 years! @HoustonDynamo #CDGvHOU #SCCL2019 pic.twitter.com/NKLS0vOLCD — Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League (@TheChampions) February 20, 2019

The 36-year-old fullback fired home from 20 yards following a poorly cleared corner to hand the MLS outfit a 1-0 win over Guastatoya.

All three ties will have the return leg played next Tuesday, with Toronto, Tigres and Houston all set to host the second leg.