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NFL legend Tom Brady has completed a sensational return to English football by purchasing a minority stake in Premier League giants Chelsea. The seven-time Super Bowl champion joins the Clearlake Capital ownership vehicle and will serve in an advisory role following his recent departure from Birmingham City.

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NFL legend secures Premier League investment

Brady has purchased a minority stake in Chelsea. The NFL legend has partnered with the Clearlake Capital vehicle that currently controls the Premier League club. According to ESPN, noting that Brady is expected to serve as an operating adviser to Clearlake.

However, the former quarterback will not hold any voting rights at Stamford Bridge. Defence attorney Alex Spiro, who forms part of Brady's ownership group, helped negotiate the final details of the deal.

Brady swaps Birmingham City for Stamford Bridge

This high-profile investment arrives just weeks after Brady departed his role at Birmingham City. The American relinquished his 3.3 per cent stake in the second-tier English side earlier this month.

During his time at St Andrew's, Brady held a position on the advisory board through a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management. That ownership group is famously headed by his close friend and business partner, Tom Wagner. Now, Brady has shifted his focus back to the top flight of English football. His vast experience in elite sports is expected to inform his new advisory capacity in London.

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Clearlake Capital consolidate their Chelsea power

Brady arrives at a time of significant transition in the Chelsea boardroom. Todd Boehly and fellow co-owner Mark Walter sold their respective shares in September, handing Clearlake Capital full control of the club.

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Led by Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano, the private equity firm previously held a 61.5 per cent stake. Boehly and Walter each held 12.83 per cent, while Swiss philanthropist Hansjorg Wyss retains his equal partnership in the current group.

The initial consortium purchased Chelsea for £2.5 billion in 2022 following the departure of Roman Abramovich, committing a further £1.75bn in investment. Recent reports suggest Boehly and Walter received £950 million for their combined exit, valuing the club at a staggering £5bn including debt.

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Building a vast global sporting portfolio

Brady will now begin his advisory work alongside Clearlake as they map out the commercial and sporting future of the club. This latest venture continues his aggressive expansion into sports team ownership. Earlier in 2024, NFL owners unanimously approved his purchase of a five per cent minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he will not dictate day-to-day decisions at Chelsea, Brady remains a valuable asset for the ownership group. All eyes will now be on how his operational advice shapes the club's long-term strategy.