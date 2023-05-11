Todd Boehly decides to freeze Chelsea season ticket prices after disastrous first full season - despite lavish £600m transfer spend

Chelsea are freezing season ticket prices once again after enduring a disastrous first season under the Todd Boehly-led ownership group.

Blues have endured a testing campaign

Little return on sizeable investment

Plans being drawn up for 2023-24

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues entered the 2022-23 campaign full of confidence, with big money spent in the transfer market on the back of Roman Abramovich’s departure. Across two windows, the Premier League heavyweights have splashed out around £600 million ($754m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: They have little to show for that investment, though, with the club onto their third manager of the season. Frank Lampard fills interim coaching duties on the back of Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter’s sackings, while the Blues find themselves languishing in the bottom-half of the English top-flight table.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Disgruntled fans have made their feelings known, with the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust writing an open letter to co-controlling owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali warning that there would be “irreversible toxicity” between followers and the board if prices for 2023-24 were to increase.

That message has been heeded, with the Blues confirming in a statement on the club's official website that general admission season tickets will see prices frozen for the 12th successive year. Chelsea have said: "This season has not produced the results that any of us want. We know what we are working towards, but equally we know that will require hard work, determination and commitment. We all want to see Chelsea back where we belong and to share many more winning moments together at Stamford Bridge."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are busy piecing together plans for next season on and off the field, with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino expected to be the next man to take their managerial reins while talk of a Stamford Bridge rebuild continues to rumble on.