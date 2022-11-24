Time for USMNT players to get more credit for pioneering in Europe, says Brenden Aaronson

USMNT star Brenden Aaronson claimed players from the United States deserve more credit for the way they've made their mark in Europe.

Aaronson rallies USMNT players

Believes they aren't given enough credit

Has starred in Premier League this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson is playing at his first World Cup with the United States off the back of an impressive start to life in the Premier League with Leeds United. And after missing out on Russia in 2018, many believe that there is a lot of potential in the USMNT currently in Qatar, including Aaronson himself.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think a lot of American players have paved the way over here (in Europe) and haven't got enough credit for that," he told Sky Sports. "Over the years there's been a ton of guys that have played in the Premier League and even in Europe. They have really made a name for us over here.

"Now you see a lot of Americans getting chances and it's unbelievable to see the amount of Americans playing on weekends, the number has just gone up and it will continue to do that. Time has changed and the perception of American players has changed too. Look at players like Christian Pulisic, he's so dynamic on the ball and has the technique and that's growing in American players and can be seen in Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Much has been made of the United States' influence in football, but the likes of Aaronson, Pulisic and plenty of others continue to impress in the European game. Tyler Adams, also of Leeds United, captains Greg Berhalter's side at the tournament, while they also boast the likes of Sergino Dest and Gio Reyna.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR THE UNITED STATES? After drawing against Wales in their Group B opener, they next take on England in a high-profile clash.