Where to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Golden State Warriors will look to put an end to their five-game road skid when they take on the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in OKC on Tuesday night.

Golden State enters the matchup at 6-5 on the season, with five of those victories coming on home court at Chase Center. On the other hand, the Thunder have picked up right where they left off last season, opening their title defense with eight straight wins and taking 10 of their first 11 games so far.

The Warriors have hit a bit of a rough patch lately, dropping four of their last six contests, though they’ll be feeling more confident after snapping a two-game losing streak with a dominant 114-83 win over the Pacers on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Thunder continue to roll, winning 10 of their first 11 and chasing their third straight victory after cruising past the Grizzlies 114-100 on the road in their latest outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors NBA game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The New York Knicks will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in an exciting NBA game on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Date Tuesday, November 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, OK

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Thunder and the Warriors live on NBCSBA, FDSN OK and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the league’s most explosive teams, averaging 122.4 points per outing on 47.1% shooting, while limiting their opponents to just 108.9 points and 41.9% shooting. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on another level, pouring in 33.2 points per game to go along with 6 assists, and Chet Holmgren continues to impress with 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds. Ajay Mitchell chips in with double-digit scoring, and Isaiah Joe contributes on the glass with 3.7 rebounds. The Thunder are connecting on 33.2% of their attempts from deep and converting 86.2% from the line, while defensively holding opponents to 37.4% from three and controlling the boards with 48.1 rebounds per contest.

Golden State Warriors team news

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are putting up 116 points per game while shooting 46% from the field, but they’ve also been giving up 113.7 points on 47.2% shooting to their opponents. Stephen Curry continues to lead the charge, averaging 26.8 points and 4.3 assists, while Jimmy Butler contributes 18.9 points and 4.6 assists per contest. Jonathan Kuminga adds another steady scoring option in double figures, and Brandin Podziemski helps on the boards with 4.7 rebounds a night. From long range, Golden State is hitting 37% of its threes and knocking down 82.6% of its free throws. On the defensive glass, they’re allowing 35.8% shooting from deep and pulling in 42.9 rebounds per game.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01/30/25 NBA Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 109 11/28/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Oklahoma City Thunder 101 - 105 11/11/24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors 116 - 127 07/20/24 LVSL Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors 83 - 90 12/09/23 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors 138 - 136

More NBA news and coverage