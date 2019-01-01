Three future Mexico stars to watch vs. Bermuda

Tata Martino will give a chance to several young players Tuesday night. Get to know three who may be fixtures of El Tri for years to come

With already into the summer semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League and needing only a point against Bermuda on Tuesday to lock up the top seed in the final round, El Tri manager Tata Martino is expected to utilize a young lineup at the Estadio Nemesio Díez.

That's not to say, however, that it will be an entirely inexperienced group. Martino has been working to give players eligible for the Olympics and other youth competitions their chances at the senior level, chances they've earned with performances in youth camps and with their clubs - most of them in Liga MX.

Here's a look at three players likely to start against Bermuda who seem certain to break through at the top level and become household names for Mexico fans for years to come:

Jose Juan Macias

Chances are you're already familiar with JJ Macias. After all, a number of European teams are. Macias has been linked with clubs in , and , scoring eight goals in each of the last two short tournaments for a total of 16 club goals this calendar year. That's even more impressive when you remember he missed time in the Clausura to play in the U-20 World Cup with Mexico.

He's hit the ground running with the senior team as well, showing many of the skills that make him an ideal forward for Martino. The Argentine manager wants his No. 9s to do more than just hang out in the box and score. He wants players who will participate in winning the ball back, who will help bring wingers into attacking moves and, yes, to be dangerous when in front of goal. Macias does all those things, and he should be able to develop even more if a European move comes through.

Macias may not displace Raul Jimenez as Mexico's starting central forward any time in the immediate future, but he clearly is an option for Martino in future senior competitions.

Cristian Calderon

Calderon's performances with Necaxa drew the attention of Martino and his staff, but also have the Rayos defender linked with some of the nation's top clubs like Chivas and America. No matter his future at the club level, Calderon's few national team performances hint at more call-ups in 2020.

While he's yet to be given a stern defensive test, Calderon has shut down players who slower defenders may have struggled to contain. He also gets into the attack well, providing an assist for Macias in his first half with the national team.

Left back has been a worry for Mexico historically, so much so that Martino's predecessor Juan Carlos Osorio converted a winger, Jesus Gallardo, to fullback. It's gone well, with Martino giving the Monterrey man more minutes than any other player in 2019. Calderon, however, and America counterpart Jorge Sanchez could allow more flexibility at fullback, perhaps even pushing Gallardo further up the field into the attack once again.

Sebastian Cordova

The 22-year-old midfielder joined America from Necaxa in the summer and he's adapted well. He has exceptional control of his body, unafraid to get into a physical confrontation, but also has the ball skills to spin away from defenders if needed.

In a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago last month on a non-FIFA date, Cordova reportedly attracted the attention of several scouts, turning in one of the best performances of the night in a 2-0 victory.

He should get another opportunity to impress against Bermuda as he continues to push for minutes at the international level.