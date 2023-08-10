Thomas Tuchel wants to reunite with Chelsea star! Bayern make offer for Kepa Arrizabalaga as German giants seek cover for Manuel Neuer

Richard Mills
Kepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images
KepaChelseaBayern MünchenBundesligaM. NeuerY. SommerPremier League

Bayern Munich have reportedly made an initial offer for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the German giants seek cover for Manuel Neuer.

  • Bayern sell Sommer and Neuer injured
  • German side looking for new keeper
  • Initial bid made for Chelsea's Kepa

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern are keen to sign a new goalkeeper after selling Yann Sommer to Inter while Neuer is recovering from a broken leg. Sky Sports Germany claim the Bundesliga giants have made an initial offer for Chelsea keeper Kepa. The report says the German side have offered him a season-long loan deal, with a subsequent purchase option.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have just signed Robert Sanchez, 25, from Brighton and it was expected he would compete with his fellow Spaniard for a place between the sticks at Stamford Bridge. Kepa is contracted at the Blues until 2025 but former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to be keen on a reunion with the 28-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arrizabalaga signed from Athletic Club in 2018 for €80 million (£71m/$88m), the highest fee ever paid for a keeper. He has struggled for form and game time at Chelsea over the years and under Tuchel, the German manager preferred Edouard Mendy as his first-choice pick.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Kepa Tuchel Getty ImagesKepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea begin their Premier League season against Liverpool on Sunday, whereas Bayern start their campaign at Werder Bremen on August 18.

