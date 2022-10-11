Thomas Frank over Ten Hag! Man Utd coach not one of Keane's top three Premier League managers

United legend Roy Keane has opted for Graham Potter and Thomas Frank ahead of Erik ten Hag while picking his top three Premier League managers.

No place for Ten Hag in Keane's top three

City's Pep Guardiola tops the list

Prefers Potter and Frank to the Dutch coach

WHAT HAPPENED? Keane has chosen to snub Ten Hag while picking his top three current Premier League managers and has instead crowned eternal rivals Manchester City's Guardiola as the best of the lot. He has even picked former Brighton manager and current Chelsea head coach Graham Potter and Brentford's Thomas Frank as potentially better candidates than Ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Managers I like? I’ve always had loads of time for Pep [Guardiola]. I think what he does to his teams… I know people say he always works with the best players at the biggest clubs with the biggest budgets – blah, blah, blah – but he still has to work with them, manage them and find a style of play," he told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

‘I like Brentford’s manager, Thomas Frank, I like him. I like the way he comes across. Even when they were in the Championship, I came across him. A really good guy. And I like Graham Potter at Chelsea. There’s all this talk about if he can manage a big club and big egos and all this, but give the man a chance. He’s settled in really well. So those are the three for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United appointed Ten Hag as boss in the summer and the manager has overseen a mixed start. He lost his first two fixtures including a 4-0 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford. The Red Devils went on to win four in a row to resurrect their season but a 6-3 thrashing in the Manchester derby has once again raised questions about his abilities. However, a narrow 2-1 win over 12th-placed Everton last time out has pacified fans for the time being.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United got off to their worst start for over a century as Ten Hag became the first United boss to lose each of his first two games in charge of the club since John Chapman in November 1921.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Ten Hag will once again rally his troops on Thursday in a Europa League fixture against Omonia at home.