‘Thomas After Partey!’ - Arsenal star meets lookalike and leaves Ghana team-mates in stitches

Thomas Partey has had plenty to get excited about on the field this season, with the Arsenal and Ghana midfielder now running into a lookalike off it.

The Gunners star is currently away with his country on World Cup qualifying duty, with a two-legged play-off clash being taken in with Nigeria.

During preparations for those encounters, the 28-year-old has been rubbing shoulders with a doppelganger that has been jokingly dubbed “After Partey”.

What happened with Partey?

Partey’s international team-mate Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has posted a video on Instagram of the Arsenal star meeting an unknown man that bears a striking resemblance to one of the most famous faces in north London.

Kyereh captained his post “Thomas Partey & Thomas After Partey”, with all of those involved taking great delight in finding a slightly shorter replacement for a player that continues to star in the Premier League.

Partey’s record in 2021-22

Ghana played out a 0-0 draw with Nigeria in the first leg of their World Cup showdown, but Partey and Co can still claim a spot at Qatar 2022 when two old adversaries lock horns again on Tuesday.

After that encounter, attention will switch back to domestic matters.

Partey has been impressing for Arsenal in the 2021-22 campaign, with his potential finally being unlocked during a second season at Emirates Stadium.

Article continues below

He has become a key part of Mikel Arteta’s plans, with 25 appearances taken in during a campaign that was broken up in January by the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Gunners have benefited from Partey’s considerable presence in their engine room, with a top-four finish and Champions League qualification still very much on the cards for a side that has gone five years without elite European competition.

Further reading