Thiago Silva admits Brazil 'messed up' after crashing out of World Cup to Croatia on penalties

WHAT HAPPENED? The defender had a solid game against Croatia but could do nothing to stop Bruno Petkovic's 117th-minute strike from deflecting off his partner Marquinhos and sailing beyond Alisson to send the first quarter-final tie of the tournament to penalties. Croatia netted all four of their spot-kicks with Rodrygo and Marquinhos unable to convert, ensuring Zlatko Dalic's side progress to their second semi-final in a row.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking shortly after the defeat, the Chelsea man said: "In football, we are subject to conceding a goal, regardless of the opponent on the other side. Croatia is a quality team. Suddenly we could be a little better focused. We're not used to taking that kind of counterattack. I think we messed up a bit.

"In the second ball that we lost, we gave the counterattack, which was all they wanted at that moment, in addition to the aerial ball. And the goal didn't even come from the top, it went through the ground. It's difficult. But despite the sadness, life needs to move on. I'm very proud of the boys, of what we've done, but unfortunately it's part of football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 2022 World Cup was likely Silva's last chance at winning one of the only trophies that his illustrious cabinet doesn't hold. Being 38, it's almost remarkable the veteran is still balancing club and international football but, after another disappointing World Cup outing, the defender could finally call it quits.

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? He, like most of his team-mates, will be returning to their clubs in order to put this negative behind them. Silva will return to action with Chelsea when the Blues take on Bournemouth on December 27.