'They are the strongest in Europe' - Cesc Fabregas hails Inter Milan after Como suffer San Siro defeat

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Como manager Cesc Fabregas has offered a glowing assessment of Inter Milan following his side's 2-0 defeat at San Siro on Sunday. The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder admitted the Nerazzurri are currently unparalleled on the continent when it comes to a specific tactical area.

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Inter dominate early exchanges at San Siro

The reigning Serie A champions wasted no time in asserting their authority during Sunday evening's encounter. Within the opening 20 minutes, Inter had already established a commanding two-goal cushion thanks to clinical finishes from Pio Esposito and Marcus Thuram. This early blitz proved insurmountable for a Como side that struggled to find their footing in one of Italian football's most intimidating atmospheres.

According to Opta, Esposito has made Serie A history by becoming the first Italian player born in 2005 or later to reach 10 goals in the competition.

Fabregas admits Nerazzurri superiority

Fabregas did not hold back in his praise for the opposition, noting that Inter are currently operating at a level that few in world football can match. The Nerazzurri have now extended their longest-ever winning streak against a single opponent in Serie A history by recording their 12th consecutive victory against Como.

'We didn't start the game well, we made a few mistakes and we weren't confident. We have to congratulate Inter, who played much better than us. We're on a different journey than what we're used to, playing every three games. We have to thank the boys for what they have given us so far,' the Como manager told DAZN.

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The masters of European transition

The victory moved Inter up to second place in the Serie A standings on 28 points, trailing leaders Lazio by just a single point. Meanwhile, Como remain in fifth position on 23 points, sitting just one point behind fourth-placed AC Milan.

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'Inter deserved the victory, we have to shake their hands and move on. The demands are always rising and we have to continue like that. I'm not looking for any excuses, this is what football is like and a coach has to adapt. My responsibility is to look for solutions. We only had two central players, so I tried to help by bringing Smolcic in. The way we lost hurts, with those balls that we gave away too cheaply. That makes you lose confidence because Inter are very strong in transition, the strongest in Europe,' Fabregas added.

Experience proves the deciding factor

The Como manager concluded his analysis by highlighting the small details that separate the two teams at this stage. 'Inter are one of the best teams around on counter attacks and from set-pieces. They made 13 fouls and did those well because they didn't get any booking. In these games, just breaking up the rhythm can impact the game. These sorts of details show the experience they have and we're lacking that,' Fabregas remarked.

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Following the international break, Inter return to action with a trip to face Atalanta on November 22 before hosting Stuttgart in the Champions League three days later. Meanwhile, Como will welcome Cagliari on November 21 ahead of their midweek European clash against AEK Athens on November 24.