'They are not my friends' - Ronaldo explains Neville snub & blasts Rooney for 'disappointing' criticism

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his thoughts amid criticism from Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, who he claims are no longer his friends.

Ronaldo comments on Rooney criticism

Explains Gary Neville snub

Claims they are not his friends

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo launched an attack on Rooney and Neville in his interview with Piers Morgan, after receiving criticism from the pair for his performances and behaviour this season at Manchester United. Ronaldo explained why he blanked Gary Neville on the pitch and took aim at Rooney also.

WHAT HE SAID: "Piers, I don't understand" the 37-year-old admitted when speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored: "You should ask this question to him (Wayne Rooney), but I don't know. I don't know why he criticised me so bad."

Switching focus to Neville, he continued: "It's hard to listen to that kind of criticism and negativity from people who played with you, for example Gary Neville as well.

"It's easy to criticise if you don't know the whole story, it's easy," he added, and responded to Morgan's next question with: "They are not my friends."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo blanked Neville last month ahead of United's 1-0 win over West Ham after he was critical of him in his punditry, while Rooney made his feelings clear on Ronaldo's behaviours this season last week, insisting that Ronaldo needed to keep a lower profile and be ready for when the manager needed him.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? As the interview continues to release, we can only assume more ex-teammates may find themselves taken out of Ronaldo's WhatsApp contacts.