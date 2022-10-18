'The dream is over and another life begins' - Higuain interested in becoming mental health coach after playing career comes to an end with Inter Miami defeat

Gonzalo Higuain is looking forward to beginning a life after soccer after officially playing in his final career match.

Higuain's career ends with MLS playoff loss

Legendary figure in Spain, Italy and Argentina

Striker expecting to become a mental health coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The 34-year-old striker's career came to an end on Monday night in New York as Inter Miami fell to NYCFC 3-0 in the first round of the MLS playoffs. Higuain, who was in tears as he left the field after the match, announced on October 3 that he would retire at the conclusion of the MLS season.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I felt like what I had loved the most as a job had ended. It was half my life, my career, 17-and-a-half years,” Higuain said during his post-match press conference. “Images from my entire career came to my mind. What I lived, what I worked, what I experienced and I’m leaving very happy because I gave it all until today. That's the most important thing.”

He added: “The dream is over and another life begins."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Higuain's career will go down as one of the most illustrious of his era, with the Argentina scoring plenty of goals while lifting a series of major trophies. The striker ends his playing days with 335 total goals on his resume while also lifting titles in both Italy and Spain with the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR HIGUAIN? During a sitdown interview with GOAL, Higuain revealed that he doesn't plan to stay involved with the sport at the top level, citing the "toxic" nature of the game that has impacted his mental health.

On Monday, he did leave the door open to stay somewhat involved in the game, revealing that he will be looking into becoming a mental health coach for young players.

"I don't think there's enough emphasis on the importance of mental health," he said." especially in football and I'd love to help young people."