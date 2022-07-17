Ten Hag 'very hands-on' in Manchester United training and demands highest standards, reveals Shaw

The England full-back has been impressed by the Dutchman's impact since replacing Ralf Rangnick on the touchline

Luke Shaw has revealed Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is "very hands-on" in training and says he is always demanding the highest possible standards.

The Red Devils full-back is seeing a "big improvement" from a squad that is already buying into the Dutchman's methods, with back-to-back wins secured in style at the start of their pre-season tour.

The 2021-22 campaign was a nightmare for United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick both failed to deliver consistent results, but Shaw is optimistic about the future under Ten Hag - who has made it clear he won't tolerate anyone not pulling their weight.

What has Shaw said about Ten Hag?

The Ten Hag regime got off to the best possible start as his side thrashed Liverpool 4-0 before also seeing off Melbourne Victory in a comfortable fashion.

Shaw has told United's official website of Ten Hag's immediate impact: "We can’t be satisfied anymore with how the team had been going.

"It’s not where the club should be and we know the levels have had to take a massive step in terms of higher intensity and what we’re supposed to be doing and I think from the start of the last two weeks, especially in training, it’s definitely a big improvement.

"Even in the games, I think you could see things that probably you haven’t seen before, so I think there are things to look forward to. The manager knows what the team needs, he has his own style and how he wants to manage and all the players have really taken it on board.

"He's very hands-on and he takes a lot of the sessions. He’s involved a lot and if he sees people aren’t hitting the standards that he wants in training, he’ll make sure they know. I think that’s good, because he keeps the standards high. There's still much more to come from us and this is only the start."

✅ Two wins from two games ✅



The ideal start to #MUTOUR22 for Erik's Reds 👌#MUFC pic.twitter.com/dUx5eqPwJ6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 15, 2022

Shaw's admission on 'disappointing' 2021-22 season

Shaw also admitted that he was one of several players to fall well short of expectations last season as United fell to sixth in the Premier League while extending their trophyless run to five years.

The 27-year-old is now eager to open a far more successful new chapter in his Old Trafford career, as he added: "Last season was very disappointing, not just as a team but also individually for me.

"It wasn’t what people expect or what I expect and I think this season is another fresh start.

"Now it’s time for me to keep consistency and keep higher levels of performance week in, week out which I’ve spoken to the manager about already and that’s what he wants."

