Ten Hag says Glazer's potential Man Utd sale will make his project 'even better' as he eyes transfer budget boost

Erik ten Hag is looking forward to having “more money” to spend at Manchester United, with a takeover set to make his project “even better”.

American owners open to offers

Possible investors speculated on

Coach eager to match big-spending rivals

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glazer family have made it clear that they are open to offers for the Premier League giants, with numerous potential investors being speculated on at Old Trafford. Any change in ownership is likely to see funds made available for reinforcements during upcoming transfer windows, with Ten Hag admitting that a cash injection will make his life easier in a demanding coaching role.

WHAT THEY SAID: United’s manager has told The Athletic of meetings with club chief executive Richard Arnold and the Glazers’ willingness to push through a sale: “He said they’re open and transparent. We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he confirmed it won’t change, that it will be even better because more money will become available for this project.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dutch tactician Ten Hag added on the need for United to increase their spending power so that they can continue to compete with domestic and European rivals: “My information is that it will only be good things, because there will be more investment possible, which is good. I look at the competition around the Premier League. They all have the opportunity to invest. It’s a tough competition between seven or eight clubs.”

WHAT NEXT? United entered the World Cup break sat fifth in the Premier League table, three points adrift of the top four with a game in hand, and are expected to dip into the January transfer market after taking the decision to release five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from his lucrative contract.