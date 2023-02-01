Ten Hag ends mysterious three-month Sancho absence with winger in Carabao Cup squad vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag welcomed Jadon Sancho back into the fold on Wednesday with the winger set for his first appearance since October.

Sancho had been vaguely deemed "not fit"

Ten Hag reportedly worried about mental health

Now ready to return

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho last featured on October 22 and had trained away from team-mates for much of the past three months, with Ten Hag wanting him to regain full physical and mental fitness before being reincorporated in a stressful campaign.

He's on the bench for Manchester United's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, and with a 3-0 aggregate lead entering the match, it could be a low-pressure setting for him to play again.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fellow England international Marcus Rashford looked out of sorts for at least a year before Ten Hag took over last summer and has since rocketed back to his best. That's a good blueprint for Sancho to follow as he tries to secure a regular place in his manager's line-up.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After completing the second leg against Nottingham Forest, the Red Devils will host Crystal Palace on Saturday, hoping to bounce back after recently dropping points at Selhurst Park.