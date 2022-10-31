Ten Hag tips forgotten man Elanga to play big role at Man Utd in the future

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has tipped Anthony Elanga to make a big difference in United's season, despite struggling for game time recently.

Elanga has hardly featured in 2022-23

Started in 1-0 victory against West Ham

Ten Hag tips him to have bright future

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Man United's crucial 1-0 victory against West Ham in their battle for the top four, head coach Erik Ten Hag was full of praise for Elanga. The Sweden international was one of three changes for the Red Devils on Sunday as the forward looks to make a comeback into the first team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He's doing well and he's a young guy," Ten Hag told Viaplay Sweden. "His runs behind were good, he was composed on the ball, his pressing was good. His performance today was good.

"I'm happy to work with him. He has big potential. I think he can have a really good position in world football. Always positive and I think his brightness, his positive attitude and by working hard, he has the capabilities so now we have to improve that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Elanga has been short of minutes of late. Sunday's match against West Ham was his first start in the league since United's 1-0 win over Leicester back in September. However, recent cameos against Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as the best part of an hour against the Hammers, will be encouraging for the Swede, as Ten Hag is set to rely on squad depth after the winter World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR ELANGA? The 20-year-old will hope to feature in United's four remaining games before the start of Qatar 2022. Their first challenge will be against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday, where they need to win by two clear goals to finish top of Group E.