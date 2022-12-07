Ten Hag breaks silence on Ronaldo's Manchester United exit

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has spoken for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the club was terminated.

Ronaldo left United in November

Ten Hag criticised by CR7

Dutchman feels its time to move on

WHAT HAPPENED? The 37-year-old, who has since been mooted for a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, left United by mutual consent following his comments made on Piers Morgan's TalkTV. Ten Hag was one of the recipients of Ronaldo's criticisms in that interview, although the Dutchman revealed that now is the time to move on.

WHAT THEY SAID: On the premature exit of the Portugal international, Ten Hag said: "He’s gone and it’s the past. We are now looking forward and we’re looking to the future."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Ronaldo gone, the United boss will be able to focus on imposing his long-term vision at the club, as he suggested that young players could play a key role after impressing in the international break. Ten Hag's side currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points below Tottenham with a game in hand.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? While senior internationals are away at the World Cup, United have organised friendlies against Cadiz and Real Betis across December. Ten Hag will lead the Red Devils out in their next competitive fixture in the Carabao Cup at home to Burnley on December 21.