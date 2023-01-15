Ten Hag bats away 'ridiculous' Man Utd title talk due to 'gaps' in his squad

Erik ten Hag has refused to be drawn on a potential title charge with Manchester United following their derby-day win over Manchester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following their emphatic, comeback win against noisy neighbours City on Saturday afternoon, spirits were higher than ever inside Old Trafford. But despite what feels like another huge victory for Ten Hag's United, the Dutchman refused to talk up their chances of challenging Arsenal for the Premier League crown this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the match, Ten Hag was asked about United's position in the league table and a possible title charge, to which he responded: "It’s ridiculous to talk about titles in January, so don’t do that. We are not even halfway. There is a lot to come. There are a lot of gaps in our game as well that we have to work on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Expectations were low ahead of Ten Hag's first season as United boss, but the Red Devils are still fighting on four fronts and have a brilliant chance of ending the season with silverware thanks to the Dutchman's impact. Victory over City on Saturday moves them up to third in the Premier League, a point behind their rivals and six adrift of the league-leading Gunners who face Tottenham on January 15.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Victory over City kicks off a huge week for the Red Devils. They travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, before returning to the capital on Sunday to face Arsenal.