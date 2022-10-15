Aurelien Tchouameni has revealed his first memory of the Clasico is Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'calma' celebration ahead of the fixture this weekend.

Tchouameni remembers Ronaldo 'calma' celebration

One of the most iconic Clasico moments ever

Midfielder is looking forward to 'a great battle'

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona and Real Madrid have been inundated with talent over the past 20 years and often capture the attention of the whole footballing world when they locked horns. Tchouameni is set to debut in the Clasico this weekend, and he has revealed his first memories of the epic fixture.

WHAT HE SAID: "My first memory of the Clasico was the celebration of Ronaldo asking for calm when scoring at the Camp Nou," Tchouameni admitted. Ronaldo pulled off the iconic celebration as he scored the winner in a tight match between the two in 2012.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Frenchman Tchouameni has laid down the gauntlet ahead of the match. He said: "It's going to be a great battle against a good team. We have to do everything and show our quality to win. We are Real Madrid and we don't want to lose any games. We have good feelings and we want to continue like this."

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blancos take on Barcelona on Sunday in a top of the table clash. Both sides sit on 22 points and a win would provide great momentum should either side manage to grab three points at the Santiago Bernabau.