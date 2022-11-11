'A very interesting conversation' - Tchouameni reveals how Mbappe tried to convince him to move to PSG instead of Real Madrid

Aurelien Tchouameni had an "interesting" talk with Kylian Mbappe, who tried to convince him to join Paris Saint-Germain instead of Real Madrid.

Midfielder joined Real Madrid from Monaco

Mbappe wanted him to sign for PSG

Tchouameni has revealed their conversation

WHAT HAPPENED? Tchouameni joined Madrid from Monaco last summer in a deal worth a reported €100 million. The 22-year-old was wanted by several top teams and revealed in June that Mbappe made an attempt to lure him to the French capital instead of moving to Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: The France international has revealed how the conversation went, as he told L'Equipe: "It was a very interesting conversation with Kylian. He wanted to know what I was planning to do. I also asked him what he was planning to do. In June he decided he was going to stay and he was teasing me with [Presnel] Kimpembe: 'Come on, you have to come too [to PSG]!' But my choice had already been made a long time ago. We laughed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tchouameni has settled in well at Madrid since making the summer move, having made 18 appearances in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team. Madrid sit second in La Liga, two points behind Barcelona, while they will face Liverpool in the Champions League last-16.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TCHOUAMENI? The Madrid midfielder will meet up with Mbappe again soon as they prepare to kickstart their World Cup campaign with a match against Australia on November 22, with both having been included in the France squad.