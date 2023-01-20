Tchouameni forced to apologise after being spotted at NBA match during Real Madrid cup clash with Villarreal

Aurelien Tchouameni has apologised after he was snapped attending an NBA game in Paris while Real Madrid were playing in the Copa del Rey.

Tchouameni is injured

Flew to Paris to watch NBA

Apologised for his actions

WHAT HAPPENED? While Real Madrid were mounting a stirring comeback against Villarreal in a round of 16 clash in the Copa del Rey, Tchouameni was caught enjoying an Eastern Conference NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons in Paris. His actions did not go down well with Madridistas and they made their feelings known on social media. The French international quickly issued an apology to the fans and the club and accepted his 'mistake'.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I apologise to my club, to the coaching staff, to my teammates and to Real Madrid fans for attending an event at the same time as we had an important game in the cup. I was closely following what was going on in Villarreal at all times but I made a mistake. I am very sorry," he wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tchouameni sustained a calf injury during a La Liga encounter against the Yellow Submarine on January 7 and should remain out of action for a couple of weeks. He missed both of Madrid’s Supercopa de Espana matches in Saudi Arabia last week.

WHAT NEXT FOR TCHOUAMENI? Real Madrid did not put a date for Tchouameni's return in their official injury update. However, it is understood that the midfielder is unlikely to feature again in January.