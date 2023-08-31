Not enough time! Tata Martino makes complaint after Lionel Messi draws blank and Inter Miami drop points against Nashville

Tata Martino insisted that Inter Miami have not had "enough time to train" as they have been playing every four days for almost two months.

Inter Miami held to a 0-0 draw

Martino laments "not enough" training time

Lashed out at Nashville's defensive tactics

WHAT HAPPENED? Although The Herons extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games, they dropped two crucial points in the playoff race after they were held to a stalemate by Nashville on Wednesday evening. Lionel Messi did not have the brightest of days in office as Miami were held to a 0-0 draw at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Following the lacklustre performance, Inter Miami manager, Martino, lamented that he has not got enough time with his troops to train and the squad is still adapting to his methods.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I've been with the team for two months, but it's really been only 50-52 days of actually working with the team," he told reporters.

Article continues below

"We still haven't had a full week working with them. Playing every four days hasn't allowed us enough time to train and really build this group."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In the absence of Walker Zimmerman and Sam Surridge, Nashville sat deep inside their own half and were defending in numbers to keep Messi at bay. Their game plan paid dividends as they walked away with a point in their kitty but it was a tactic that tested the patience of Martino.

Next matches MLS NSH CLT Info MLS LAF MIA Info

"When you put that many players in the opponent's box, of course, you'll keep a clean sheet," he quipped following the match.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami play again on Sunday evening against LAFC in the MLS which means Martino still doesn't get a week to work with his players on the training ground. However, after Sunday's fixture, the manager will have a bit more extended break as their next game is on September 9 against Sporting KC.