Szczesny: Ramsey will be great for Juventus – thanks to me

The Polish goalkeeper is backing his former Arsenal teammate to flourish in Serie A, and is helping him settle into life in Italy

goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny thinks Aaron Ramsey will be a huge boost for his side next season – and says he played a part in the Welshman’s signing.

The champions announced Ramsey’s signing upon the expiration of his contract at , but the midfielder was a wanted man after more than a decade in north London.

Former Gunners team-mate Szczesny, now the Serie A champions’ first-choice custodian, sold Juventus to him and has already taken it upon himself to help Ramsey settle in Turin.

“We talked to each other a couple of times before he signed for Juventus. He asked me for some advice,” Szczesny told La Gazzetta dello Sport .

“I told him: ‘It's easy. If Juve call you, you can only say yes'. That's how it went and it means Aaron listens to me.

“He's had five months to prepare and he's already picked up a little bit [of Italian]. When I took him to dinner, he said more than just a 'hello'.

“He partly understood me and that's a good basis to work from. I'll take care of the rest to give him a hand.”

Juventus announced last week that manager Massimiliano Allegri was to leave the club after a five-year spell which brought five league titles, four trophies, two Supercoppa Italiana titles and two finals.

manager Maurizio Sarri has been strongly linked with the job, with his predecessors Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte also in the frame.

Ramsey’s career in will start with some uncertainty as a result – but Szczesny has no doubt that he will be a success.

“When he's fit, he's one of the best and he'll give us a big hand in achieving our objectives,” he said.

“He came here for treatment [for his hamstring injury], but here we have the best physiotherapists in the world.

“Whether he plays as a midfielder or number ten depends on the new coach. For me he can also play at right-back, since he defends very well.

“Ramsey asked me what happened with Allegri, although in any case he would've started working with a new coach.”

Ramsey could make his bow in black and white against a familiar foe, with Juventus’ pre-season campaign kicking off against in the International Champions Cup in July.