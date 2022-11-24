Switzerland vs Cameroon : Lineups and LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as Switzerland and Cameroon face each other for the 1st time?

Switzerland surprised many by securing 1st place in their World Cup qualifying group ahead of current European champions Italy, thus reaching the World Cup for the 12th time.

History favours them in their tie against Cameroon, as the Swiss have not lost their 5 previous opening games in the World Cup, having drawn thrice and winning twice.

However, it is also the first time they face Cameroon in the World Cup and underestimating them could lead to harsh consequences.

Cameroon are no minnows, having qualified for the tournament 8 times, the most by an African country. Yet, their record at the World Cup isn't great, having lost 6 of their last 7 games in it. They will be hoping to surprise everyone with a win against Switzerland.

Switzerland vs Cameroon predicted line-ups

Switzerland XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Rodriguez, Akanji, Schar, Widmer; Xhaka, Freuler; Shaqiri, Sow, Vargas; Embolo

Cameroon XI (4-2-3-1): Onana; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Gouet, Anguissa; Ngamaleu, Choupo-Moting, Mbeumo; Aboubakar

Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE updates

Switzerland and Cameroon's next fixtures

Switzerland will face top contenders Brazil next on 28th November before taking on Serbia on 2nd December in the last group stage match. Cameroon will face Serbia on 28th November before facing Brazil on 2nd December.