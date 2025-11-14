Switzerland vs Sweden World Cup Qualifier tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Football fever is set to grip Switzerland as the nation prepares to host a crucial World Cup Qualifier clash against fierce European rivals Sweden.

Switzerland has become a consistent presence on the international stage, often making deep runs in major tournaments, thanks to a blend of seasoned veterans and exciting young talent. Their disciplined approach and tactical prowess make them a formidable opponent for any team.

On the other side, Sweden brings a rich footballing heritage, known for its passionate fans and a squad always capable of producing moments of brilliance.

GOAL has everything you need to know about purchasing tickets, including where to buy them, price ranges, and essential match details.

When is Switzerland vs Sweden?

The highly anticipated World Cup Qualifier between Switzerland and Sweden is scheduled for November 15, 2025.

Date Name Location Tickets Saturday, November 15, 2025, 20:45 CET Switzerland vs Sweden - World Cup Qualifier Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland Tickets from €46

Where to buy Switzerland vs Sweden tickets?

For a match of this magnitude, demand for tickets will undoubtedly be high.

For official World Cup Qualifier tickets, head to the national football team websites and official football associations.

Missed out on tickets? Secondary platforms like SeatPick offer an excellent and reliable avenue for fans to secure their seats, especially as the match date draws closer or if primary allocations sell out quickly.

SeatPick acts as a leading secondary marketplace, aggregating tickets from various trusted sellers, providing fans with a comprehensive overview of available options and competitive pricing.

How much are Switzerland vs Sweden tickets?

Attending a World Cup Qualifier is an investment in an unforgettable experience, and tickets for the Switzerland vs Sweden clash are expected to start from €85.

However, ticket prices can vary significantly based on several factors, including:

Seating Location: Tickets behind the goals or in the upper tiers typically offer the most budget-friendly options. For a more central view along the sidelines, expect prices to increase.

Demand: As a crucial World Cup Qualifier, demand is expected to be high, especially as the match date approaches. Early purchasing can often lead to better prices.

Category: Standard seating, premium seats, and hospitality packages each come with different price tags, reflecting the level of comfort, views, and additional perks they offer.

While the starting price of €85 provides a fantastic opportunity to see the game, you can anticipate prices for more desirable seats to range upwards. Mid-tier tickets for good views along the touchline might cost anywhere from €150 to €300, while premium seats or lower-tier central views could reach €300-€500 or even more, depending on availability and market dynamics.

On secondary platforms like SeatPick, tickets start from as low as €46.

What to know about the Stade de Genève?

The Stade de Genève, located in Lancy, just outside the city center of Geneva, Switzerland, is a modern and accessible venue. Attending a match here offers not only exciting football but also the chance to experience a vibrant European city.