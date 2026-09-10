How to get Sweden vs Romania tickets: UEFA Nations League B prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Sweden hosts Romania at the Strawberry Arena in Solna on Friday, September 25, opening their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign in League B, Group B4 alongside Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina. The two sides meet again in the return fixture at Bucharest's Arena Națională in October.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Sweden vs Romania tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.

When is Sweden vs Romania UEFA Nations League B kick-off?

Sweden vs Romania takes place at Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, with official kick-off time details to be confirmed.

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 1 25 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Strawberry Arena

Where to buy Sweden vs Romania tickets?

Tickets for the Solna leg are first made available through the Swedish Football Association's (SvFF) official ticketing channels, with priority typically given to members before any remaining allocation goes to general sale. Official Romanian Football Federation (FRF) channels are the equivalent first stop for the Bucharest return leg, and also handle the away allocation for travelling Romania supporters heading to Solna.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this pairing:

Official general sale – opens after member priority windows close, typically closer to each matchday

Away allocation – the FRF is handling a dedicated away section for Romania supporters travelling to Solna, sold directly through the federation's own site

Guaranteed transfers – every StubHub purchase is backed by the platform's FanProtect programme, giving buyers confidence that tickets are valid and will arrive in time for matchday

Secondary market – StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given both nations' recent promotions, early booking is recommended for both legs of this pairing.

How much are Sweden vs Romania tickets?

Official pricing for the Solna leg is set through the SvFF's ticketing channels, with the full range from standard to premium seating available at face value while allocation lasts. The FRF's own away allocation for the Solna leg is priced separately, while official FRF pricing applies for the Bucharest leg in the same way.

Cheapest seats (Solna): from around €40 to €55, typically in the upper tiers behind the goals at the Strawberry Arena

Mid-range seats (Solna): central seating along the halfway line, at a noticeably higher price point

Bucharest return leg: generally more affordable at face value than the Solna opener, though supply can tighten as the fixture approaches

StubHubis your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. As with any fixture between two newly promoted League B sides, prices can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Sweden vs Romania UEFA Nations League B: Everything you need to know

Sweden vs Romania Form

Sweden have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 defeat to France at the World Cup, and they also suffered a heavy 5-1 loss to the Netherlands in the same tournament. Their sole win in this run was a 5-1 victory over Tunisia. Sweden scored eight goals and conceded ten across those five games, reflecting an attack capable of output but a defence that has been exposed at the highest level.

Romania have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-1 friendly win over Wales, and they also beat San Marino 7-1 earlier in the qualifying cycle. They lost to Turkey and Slovakia in that same spell, conceding three goals while scoring eleven across the five matches.

Sweden vs Romania: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in November 2019, when Sweden won 2-0 away in Bucharest during European Championship qualification. Sweden also won the reverse fixture that same year, beating Romania 2-1 in Stockholm in March 2019. The only other match in the available head-to-head record is a 1-0 Romania win in a friendly in March 2018, giving Sweden two wins from three meetings against Romania's one.



