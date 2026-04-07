Surprise: Renard under review... and here’s the likelihood of him leaving

The past few days have seen an important meeting within the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, following the end of the international break this March, after the national team’s disappointing results.

The Saudi national team suffered a major setback, losing 4-0 to Egypt and then 2-1 to Serbia, which has placed French manager Hervé Renard under intense criticism, amid growing calls for his dismissal.

Despite this, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation has emphasised on more than one occasion that there is no intention to sack Renard before the national team’s participation in the 2026 World Cup finals, scheduled to take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The Green Falcons are in Group H of the World Cup alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde, with the top two teams qualifying directly, plus the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups.

After the Morocco-Senegal crisis... Africa is changing forever

From La Masia to the stands... What is happening with Hamza Abdelkarim?

Two deadly mysteries put Arbeloa in a bind against Bayern Munich

After the disaster... a surprise name is close to taking charge of the Italian national team

“German graveyard”… Early Spanish provocation sparks Bayern Munich’s fury

Renard’s evaluation and likelihood of departure

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat" reported on Tuesday that the technical management at the Saudi Football Federation is still assessing Renard’s record as part of a comprehensive review of the previous phase, with this assessment due to be finalised in the coming days without a specific deadline.

The newspaper explained that the likelihood of Renard’s departure is close to 30%, though there is a tendency within the Federation to take a wait-and-see approach and make a considered decision, particularly given the tight schedule and the imminent start of the World Cup finals.

The French newspaper "L'Équipe" had previously reported, citing its sources, that Renard had received an offer to coach the Ghana national team, which he is keen to accept.

Meanwhile, sources at Al-Sharq Al-Awsat confirmed that Ghanaian officials had contacted the French coach’s agent to enquire about the possibility of signing him, but he declined the offer, preferring to continue in his current role with the Saudi national team.

€1.4 billion… What’s the truth behind Beckham’s bid to sign Ronaldo? Free transfers... Real Madrid and Barcelona duo top the golden line-up Coded messages to FIFA... Escalation threatens the 2026 World Cup

Video | Abou Treika drops a bombshell regarding Salah’s departure... and cites Klopp