Super Bowl winners: Full list of American football NFL champions

The Super Bowl is the ultimate American sporting event, a yearly extravaganza that goes beyond sports to become a worldwide juggernaut. Since its inception in 1967, the National Football League (NFL) championship game has progressed beyond just a simple athletic occasion, into an elaborate display of entertainment, promotion, and group celebration. The NFL season culminates with the Super Bowl, which usually takes place in late January or early February.

List of Super Bowl Winners

The Super Bowl was first won by Green Bay back in 1967 when they defeated Kansas City who are currently the reigning champions of the competition after winning it in 2023. GOAL provides a detailed list of all the teams that have won the prestigious prize between 1967 and 2023.

Number Date Result Site I Jan 15, 1967 Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum II Jan 14, 1968 Green Bay 33, Oakland 14 Orange Bowl (Miami) III Jan 12, 1969 New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7 Orange Bowl (Miami) IV Jan 11, 1970 Kansas City 23, Minnesota 7 Tulane Stadium (New Orleans) V Jan 17, 1971 Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 Orange Bowl (Miami) VI Jan 16, 1972 Dallas 24, Miami 3 Tulane Stadium (New Orleans) VII Jan 14, 1973 Miami 14, Washington 7 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum VIII Jan 14, 1974 Miami 24, Minnesota 7 Rice Stadium (Houston) IX Jan 12, 1975 Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 Tulane Stadium (New Orleans) X Jan 18, 1976 Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 Orange Bowl (Miami) XI Jan 9, 1977 Oakland 32, Minnesota 14 Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) XII Jan 15, 1978 Dallas 27, Denver 10 Superdrome (New Orleans) XIII Jan 21, 1979 Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 Orange Bowl (Miami) XIV Jan 20, 1980 Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 R ose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) XV Jan 25, 1981 O akland 27, Philadelphia 10 Superdrome (New Orleans) XVI Jan 24, 1982 S an Francisco 26, Cincinnati 21 Silverdome ( Pontiac, Mich.) XVII Jan 30, 1983 W ashington 27, Miami 17 Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) XVIII Jan 22, 1984 L os Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium XIX Jan 20, 1985 S an Francisco 38, Miami 16 Stanford (Calif.) Stadium XX Jan 26, 1986 C hicago 46, New England 10 Superdrome (New Orleans) XXI Jan 25, 1987 N ew York Giants 39, Denver 20 Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) XXII Jan 31, 1988 W ashington 42, Denver 10 Jack Murphy Stadium (San Diego) XXIII Jan 22, 1989 S an Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16 Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami) XXIV Jan 28, 1990 S an Francisco 55, Denver 10 Superdrome (New Orleans) XXV Jan 27, 1991 N ew York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 Tampa (Fla.) Stadium XXVI Jan 26, 1992 Wa shington 37, Buffalo 24 Metrodome (Minneapolis) XXVII Jan 31, 1993 Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 Rose Bowl (Pasadena, Calif.) XXVIII Jan 30, 1994 D allas 30, Buffalo 13 Georgia Dome (Atlanta) XXIX Jan 29, 1995 S an Francisco 49, San Diego 26 Joe Robbie Stadium (Miami) XXX Jan 28, 1996 D allas 27, Pittsburgh 17 Sun Devil Stadium (Tempe, Ariz.) XXXI Jan 26, 1997 G reen Bay 35, New England 21 Superdrome (New Orleans) XXXII Jan 25, 1998 D enver 31, Green Bay 24 Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego) XXXIII Jan 31, 1999 D enver 34, Atlanta 19 Pro Player Stadium (Miami) XXXIV Jan 30, 2000 S t. Louis 23, Tennessee 16 Georgia Dome (Atlanta) XXXV Jan 28, 2001 B altimore 34, New York Giants 7 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) XXXVI Feb 3, 2002 N ew England 20, St. Louis 17 Superdrome (New Orleans) XXXVII Jan 26, 2003 T ampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 Qualcomm Stadium (San Diego) XXXVIII Feb 1, 2004 N ew England 32, Carolina 29 Reliant Stadium (Houston) XXXIX Feb 6, 2005 Ne w England 24, Philadelphia 21 Alltel Stadium (Jacksonville, Fla.) XL Feb 5, 2006 Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 Ford Field (Detroit) XLI Feb 4, 2007 I ndianapolis 29, Chicago 17 Dolphin Stadium (Miami) XLII Feb 3, 2008 N ew York Giants 17, New England 14 University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) XLIII Feb 1, 2009 Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) XLIV Feb 7, 2010 New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 Sun Life Stadium (Miami) XLV Feb 6, 2011 Green Bay 31, Pittsburgh 25 Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, Texas) XLVI Feb 5, 2012 New York Giants 21, New England 17 Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis) XLVII Feb 3, 2013 Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans) XLVIII Feb 2, 2014 Seattle 43, Denver 8 MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.) XLIX Feb 1, 2015 New England 28, Seattle 24 University of Phoenix Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.) L Feb 7, 2016 Denver 24, Carolina 10 Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, Calif.) LI Feb 5, 2017 New England 34, Atlanta 28 NRG Stadium (Houston) LII Feb 4, 2018 Philadelphia 41, New England 33 U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis) LIII Feb 3, 2019 New England 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) LIV Feb 2, 2020 Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20 Hard Rock Stadium (Miami) LV Feb 7, 2021 Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9 Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) LVI Feb 12, 2022 Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20 SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.) LVII Feb 13, 2023 Kansas City 38, Philadelphia 35 State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.)

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

Two teams share the podium for the most Super Bowl wins in the history of the competition with Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots winning the prestigious tournament six times. The Steelers first got their hands on the trophy in 1975 when they won IX th edition of the competition beating Minnesota in the finals.

New England Patriots, on the other hand, reached two finals but were handed a heartbreak at the final step twice before beating St. Louis in 2002 to win their first of six Super Bowls. They won their last of the lot in 2019 when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Who won the first Super Bowl?

Green Bay Packers won the inaugural edition of the Super Bowl when they defeated Kansas City 35-10 back in 1967. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum witnessed the iconic moment when the Green Bay Packers laid their hands on the prestigious prize. The Packers carried on the momentum winning the trophy back-to-back as they were crowned Super Bowl champions in the second season as well after defeating Oakland 33-14.

Why is it called the Super Bowl?

The AFL-NFL merger was one of the biggest mergers that took place in 1966 but the only problem was finding a suitable name for the championship competition.

In 1960, after the unfortunate passing away of former National Football League Commissioner Bart Bell a new chief had to be appointed. A young Pete Rozelle was then given the opportunity at the age of 33 as he became the new NFL Commissioner.

Six years later, The AFL-NFL merger happened which was one of the biggest mergers that took place in 1966 but the only problem was finding a suitable name for the championship competition. Rozelle had multiple ideas for the name of the tournament with the “The Big One" and "Pro Bowl" being some suitable options but they never took off. Rozelle then labelled the competition "The AFL-NFL World Championship Game" but unfortunately it was too long for headlines and was struck out.

Later Lamar Hunt, the main founder of the American Football League and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, had the idea of naming it the "Super Bowl". Hunt's son Lamar Hunt Jr. later elaborated that his father got the idea from one of his son's toys called the "Super Ball".

What is the Super Bowl prize money?

When the event was held for the first time back in 1967, the winners of the competition were awarded a paycheck of $15,000 each while the losers garnered a sum of $7,500 apiece.

Fast-forward to 2023, the Super Bowl prize money has taken a daunting leap. According to the NFL's Collective Bargaining Agreement, each winning team member will receive $157,000, which marks a $7,000 raise on the 2022 bonus. While the losers are given a fee of $82,000 as consolation for falling at the last hurdle.

Which player has won the most Super Bowls?

NFL superstar and an iconic American figure, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. or Tom Brady holds the record for laying his hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy an astounding seven times in his staggering career.

Brady played a crucial role in establishing the New England Patriots dynasty in the sport as he guided them to the trophy six times in his career in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017, and 2019. Brady won the last and seventh Super Bowl of his career with Tampa Bay in 2021 before bidding farewell to the game on 1st February 2023.

Super Bowl MVPs

The Super Bowl MVP awarded is presented to the most valuable player of each season who has eventually contributed to his team's outstanding success in their respective campaigns.

