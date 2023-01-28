'You have to strike!' - Ten Hag urges action from Man Utd in final days of January transfer window

Erik ten Hag has called on the Manchester United board to be proactive in the final few days of the January transfer window.

January window shuts at 11pm (GMT) on Tuesday

United have signed Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst

Ten Hag wants more

WHAT HAPPENED? After the substantial progress made in the first half of the season, with Man Utd still fighting on four fronts and the closest challengers to Arsenal and Man City in the Premier League, the Dutchman clearly feels there's still room for improvement and has called on those above him to latch onto any and all transfer-related opportunities in the coming days.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "In the coming days, should we have an opportunity, I would go for it but it's not only up to me. I think that always has to be the approach at this club. Every day you have to get better so if there are opportunities to get better then you have to strike, that's my approach. I'm looking, doing research, I have an idea and have profiles to strengthen the squad."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Uncertainty reigned at Old Trafford following Cristiano Ronaldo's untimely exit last year, but the absence of the legendary figure has opened doors for others. Marcus Rashford is in the form of his life and it's doubtful that former Burnley man Weghorst would ever have made the move if the 37-year-old was still there. Further additions to an attack that is firing will only help United's case going forward.

WHAT NEXT FOR TEN HAG? Further additions to the United squad are possible in the coming days, but his first priority will be to engineer Manchester United's safe passage into the fifth round of the FA Cup as they take on Championship side Reading at Old Trafford on Saturday night.