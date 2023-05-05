Star Wars vs Deadpool! Natalie Portman in talks with Ryan Reynolds regarding Angel City vs Wrexham friendly

- LA-based club formed in 2020
- Welsh outfit also have Hollywood owners
- Teams have their documentaries
WHAT HAPPENED? The Star Wars and Thor actress helped to found NWSL team Angel City back in 2020 and has since been joined as a stakeholder in the club by the likes of Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and former USWNT star Abby Wambach. The Los Angeles-based outfit are now preparing to star in a HBO docuseries that will give fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the majority female-owned club was built, with Portman hoping that a meeting with Deadpool star Reynolds and the Wrexham team that he co-owns alongside Rob McElhenney will form part of future episodes.
WHAT THEY SAID: Portman has told ET: “I’ve been lucky enough to talk [to Reynolds] about his journey, and he’s so inspirational for what he’s done with Wrexham, and they have a women’s team also. So, we have talked about kind of having some friendly matches at some point.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portman added on how she is hoping to inspire other female owners in her Angel City documentary, while helping them to learn from the mistakes that she has made: “We want to share our playbook so that other people can learn from what we did well and what mistakes we made and have a foot forward when they do their own endeavours and build teams. We’re seeing it already being replicated in other cities. So, that’s been really exciting to see.”
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Angel City FC finished eighth in their debut NWSL campaign, missing out on the play-offs, while Wrexham enjoyed a promotion-winning campaign in 2022-23 that has returned them to the top tier of women’s football in Wales.