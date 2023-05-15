Sporting KC head coach Peter Vermes admits 'a vengeful side' as club responds to critics with second straight win

Sporting KC endured a 10-game winless streak at the start of the season, but after two wins in two, Peter Vermes has issued a response to critics.

Won 3-0 against Minnesota United

Second straight victory in MLS

Vermes ready to fight back after poor start

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week, Sporting KC ended its unwanted record of being the only winless team in MLS in 2023 when they defeated Seattle Sounders. This weekend, they made it two wins in two games with a spectacular 3-0 win over fellow strugglers Minnesota United. Peter Vermes - who has been under intense pressure - is now certain his side can fight back and make their way towards the top end of the table.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Make no mistake about it, there's a side of me that is vengeful, for sure,” Vermes said after the match. “I want to show everybody that we are that good. And I know inside the locker room, inside the group that we want to show everybody that we are that good.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting KC finally pushed themselves off the bottom of the table after securing six points in their last two games. Thanks to the results on matchday 11 going their way, Sporting KC sit only three points from the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

WHAT NEXT? Sporting KC face LAFC next in their midweek clash on matchday 12. If they manage to win and if results fall favourably for SKC, Vermes' men could occupy a playoff spot.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!