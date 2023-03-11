Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch MLS game

Here's how to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy on TV or stream from the comfort of your home.

When Sporting Kansas City and Los Angeles Galaxy square off at Children's Mercy Park this weekend, they'll both be desperate to improve after a poor start to the season.

SKC have thus far earned one of a potential six points, while the Galaxy are currently second to last in the Western Conference.

Despite having the majority of the possession at Providence Park and taking 12 shots, Sporting Kansas City lost to Portland Timbers 1-0 in their season opener.

In the second game, Peter Vermes' team were unlucky to have been restricted to a goalless draw at DSG Park after dominating Colorado Rapids.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about where to watch the game on TV and stream live online.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy date & kick-off time

Game: Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy Date: March 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET / 1:30 am GMT (Mar 12) / 6 am IST (Mar 12) Venue: Children's Mercy Park

Where to watch Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV UK N/A Apple TV India N/A Apple TV

Sporting Kansas City team news and squad

Sporting Kansas City have no notable injury concern and will have the entire squad up for selection.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Pulskamp; Zusi, Voloder, Fontas, Sweat; Tzionis, Espinoza, Walter, Salloi; Agada, Thommy

Position Players Goalkeepers Pulskamp, Melia Defenders Ndembe, Fontas, Liebold, Zusi, Pierre, Valencia, Voloder, Sweat, Ford, Castellanos, Rindov Midfielders Tzonis, Rodoja, Espinoza, Kinda, Thommy, Walter, Hernandez, Duke, Cisneros, Davis, Flores Forwards Salloi, Pulido

LA Galaxy team news and squad

LA Galaxy have no injury concerns.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Leerdam, Caceres, Mavinga, Edwards; Alvarez, Brugman, Puig, Delgado, Rodriguez; Joveljic

